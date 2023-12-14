IKEDOA lauds Akpabio, urges other political leaders to remember constituents

Senate President, Akpabio

By Etop Ekanem



Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Development Union (IKEDOA), Lagos chapter has commended the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other political leaders from Akwa Ibom State for working assiduously in their respective positions to put “our local government areas, state and country on the path of glory and steady development.”



The group especially hailed Akpabio, “whose legacy of uncommon accomplishments in Akwa Ibom State for two terms have remained incomparable till date.”



The commendations came from President-General of Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim/Obot Akara Development Union (IKEDOA), Lagos chapter, Cosmas Ukpong, during the end-of-year/unveiling of 2024 IKEDOA calendar held at Akwa Ibom State Community (AKISCOM) Secretariat, Surulere, Lagos.



Ukpong also called on elected and appointed political leaders of Akwa Ibom State, at all levels, particularly those from Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara Local Government Areas to always remember their constituents in Lagos and its environs in their welfare programmes, training and empowerment schemes, constituency projects, job and consultancy opportunities as well as distribution of palliatives, among others.



While commending Akpabio for his unwavering and resolute commitment to further the development of Akwa Ibom State through the forging of fruitful and result-oriented partnership with the Governor Umo Eno-led administration since his emergence as Senate President, in spite of party differences, the IKEDOA leader suggested the need for “our political leaders to consider collectively appointing one special representative for effective liaison between them and their constituents in Lagos to maximally benefit from the dividends of democracy, besides the state governor’s representative in Lagos.



Ukpong assured political leaders from Ikot Ekpene, Essien Udim and Obot Akara LGAs, including the recently-appointed Chairmen of Transition Committees of IKEDOA’s unflinching loyalty and support for fruitful tenures, saying as bonafide indigenes of the three LGAs in the Diaspora, “we will continue to support and remain integral parts of community developmental efforts at home.”



He stated that funds realised from the unveiling of 2024 IKEDOA calendar would be channelled into empowerment of IKEDOA members, adding that the empowerment initiative was borne out of the desire to assist members with resources that would enhance their micro and small businesses as well as boost their chances of survival in today’s challenging economy and also sustain their abilities to contribute to the development of our union.



“It is our belief that while we sustain the building of our community, our members also need to further develop to enable them support the growth and development of the union. Hence, we are kindly soliciting generous donations from all to enable us to actualise the lofty plans,” he added.



Dignitaries at the event, included Mr. Enobong Akpan Umoh, reputable businessman, as distinguished Chairman of the occasion; Sir Joseph Akpan Adia-Nimuwa, a major player in the freight and forwarding sector, as the Chief Launcher; Chief and Mrs. Elijah Ifot, immediate past President of AKISCOM, Lagos, as Father and Mother of the Day; Dr. Edet Ambang, President-elect of AKISCOM, Lagos, Mr Silas Udoh, Vice-President 2, AKISCOM, Lagos, and Elder and Mrs. Samuel Usoro, President-elect of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District Community (ISD), Lagos, as Special Guests of Honour; as well as incoming and outgoing officers of AKISCOM, Lagos, leaders of AKISCOM Women’s and Youth Wings, and Chairmen of Local Government Associations in Lagos, among others.