Ijaw youths mark 25 yrs of Kaiama Declaration

Youth

By Emem Idio

IJAW youths under the umbrella of Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC, Worldwide, have commenced activities to mark the silver jubilee of the “Kaiama Declaration,” and foundation of IYC.

The Kaiama Declaration, which led to the foundation of IYC, was issued by Ijaw youths on December 11, 1998 in the town of Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area after thousands of Ijaw youths representing over 40 Ijaw clans, converged to articulate their aspirations for the Ijaw people and to demand an end to 40 years of environmental damage and underdevelopment.

Addressing newsmen in Yenagoa, yesterday, spokesman of the IYC 9th National Executive Council, NEC, Princewill Binebai, expressed gratitude to the founding fathers and leaders for their vision, aspirations and contributions to the continued growth and survival of the body.

His words: “Today, on behalf of the entire 9th National Executive Council ,NEC, of the Ijaw Youth Council, as part of activities marking the 25 years of Kaiama declaration cum Ijaw Youth Council, we are fortunate and highly lucky to be part of those that are championing the 25 years existence of Ijaw Youth Council cum Kaiama declaration.

“While we are grateful to the Ijaw nation for entrusting us with the leadership of council, we want to reassure the Ijaw people that we will not renege on our quest to deliver a purposeful leadership to the Ijaw people.

“For us, we cannot be saying we are IYC Worldwide but all our activities will be revolving around Nigeria alone hence we have taken issues of the Ijaw people to a global space wherein the 9th NEC has taken steps to take our people to Ghana, Kenya and Dubai for a global climate and plastic pollution conferences that have affected our environment gravely.

“Nevertheless, the 25 years celebration of Kaiama declaration which gave birth to the 25 years celebration of IYC is very key and important to us as Ijaw people hence we felt that it is very crucial for us to meet again after 25 years to review where we are coming from, where we are and where we ought to be.”