IHRC appointment to aid continental peace approach – AFARN President

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

President of the Association of Foreign Airlines and Representatives in Nigeria (AFARN), Dr. Kingsley Nwokoma, assumes the Office of Commissioner with the International Human Rights Commission, IHRC, Switzerland.

This was obtained in a statement by the Commission’s Ambassador-at-Large, made available by the Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Mr. Fidelis Onakpoma, on Friday, December 8, 2023, in Abuja

He said Dr. Nwokoma’s appointment as IHRC Commissioner was approved by the Secretary-General Prof. H.C. Rafal Marcin Wasik owing to his immense contribution to the activities of the IHRC Special Monitoring Mission in Nigeria.

He said, “The appointment will greatly benefit the Organization and help achieve her global objectives. IHRC will continue to join forces with stakeholders and institutions to facilitate a continental approach towards peace and security, democracy, human rights, development, and sustainable economic growth in Africa, where the human rights of people will be fully protected.”

The IHRC is a Transnational Intergovernmental Organization based in Zurich Switzerland, and has its Diplomatic Representation in the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs Department of the European Union.