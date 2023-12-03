Igboho to Miyetti Allah: Tinubu won’t tolerate killings, destruction of farmlands by herdsmen

Sunday Igboho

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Yoruba nation activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, on Sunday, took on the National President of Miyetti Allah, Kautal Hore, Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, for dismissing his recent quit notice to Fulani herders to vacate the Southwest.

He said the nation’s constitution does not support mindless killings of farmers, vicious rape of their wives and destruction of farmlands, which were rampant during the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, stressing that President Bola Tinubu will not tolerate such unwholesome developments.

Apparently reacting to a report credited to Bodejo in the media, Adeyemo contended that “some alleged killer Fulani herders must be stopped from re-igniting tension and atmosphere of insecurity in any part of Nigeria, most especially in the agrarian communities and settlements in Yorubaland by the security agencies.”

Describing the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, as a “mere attention seeker, he emphasised that though Nigeria’s Constitution allows citizens to reside in any part of the country, it does not support herders under whatever guise to graze his cattle on the farmlands, kill farmers struggling to eke their living and rape their wives and daughters.”

In a personally signed statement forwarded to journalists, Adeyemo said: “It is glaring that Bodejo is merely seeking undue recognition through his unjustifiable position on the carnage by his fellow Fulani herders which had caused untold hardship for small and large scale farmers, even in the North and more prominently in the South, where they often move their cattle to graze farms and destroy cash crops.”

The statement reads: “It is imperative for the Miyetti Allah group to be conscious of the fact that the acts of lawlessness permeated by former President Muhammadu Buhari will not hold sway under the immediate incumbent President Bola Tinubu.”

“It will do them a lot of good to perish the thought of unprovoked attacks on farmers, particularly in the South West, where we have lost many innocent farmers. Relevant security agencies and the people will not allow them to further compound the woes of the common man.”

“We are again charging the heads of security agencies to redouble their efforts and strategies in ensuring that the sustenance of peace and tranquility in all parts of the country, including all the states in the South West so that farmers and agrarian communities will not be subjected to terror and violent attacks by rogue Fulani herders and cattle rustlers.”

“While we believe in the efficiency of the Police, the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other paramilitary agencies to ensure security of lives and properties, we want to charge our people to be vigilant and quickly report any act capable of breaching the peace in their respective communities and locations,” the statement concluded.