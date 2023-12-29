Idahosa laments deaths of youths via illegal migration

The Governor, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter, Amb Collins Idahosa

…urges quick passage of bill on Diaspora voting

By Ishola Balogun

The Governor, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe Chapter, Amb Collins Idahosa has warned youths in the country to desist from travelling abroad through the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean Sea stating that both routes are very dangerous as most of those who embarked on the voyage never got to their destinations.

Amb Idohosa said that in 2023, over 2,500 Nigerians had died while trying to cross to Europe through the Mediterranean Sea, adding that parents and guardians have a lot to do to halt the ugly trend.

He said, “Remember in July, data from the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) showed that about 1,200 Nigerians have died between January and July.

“Unfortunately, the trend has not stopped; the last six months showed that about 1500 who used the routes never made it to Europe. This is a huge tragedy, and it is avoidable. Parents and guardians should advice their children and relatives against these illegal routes.

“Rather, if they seek greener pasture, they should go through the legal route, obtain valid and genuine traveling documents and fly abroad. We are not happy with the news we are getting about people dying on their way to Europe.”

Also, Idahosa in his New Year message urged the Senate to expedite action on the passage of the bill on Diaspora voting so as to ensure inclusion in the electoral process.

He appreciated the efforts of the Senate leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele on the bill, urging other lawmakers to see it as a task that will bring fairness, inclusion and development to our electoral system if passed into law.

Idahosa restated the commitment of the Europe chapter to impact the youth, build capacities and provide necessary support for youth development in all areas of life, adding the maiden edition of NYCN Europe chapter magazine would soon be unveiled.

In his message to the youths in the Diaspora, he said, “This season is a period of self-reflection and self-improvement.

“We can only get better in 2024, and that our desire for success can be made possible if we deeply reflect on our mistakes and improve on what we have done rightly. I wish you all a prosperous 2024,” Idahosa said.