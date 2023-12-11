ICPC pushes for joint effort to end corruption in Nigeria

By Prince Okafor

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has advised Nigerians to unite to end corruption in the country.

The commission noted that it is pertinent in tackling the elephant in the room that is militating against the Nation’s Socio-economic development and growth.

Speaking during an awareness and sensitisation rally to commemorate 2023 International Anti-Corruption Day, ICPC’s Lagos State Anti-Corruption Commissioner, Kabir Elelu, stated that with concerted efforts by everyone, corruption can be brought down to the barest minimum if not completely eradicated.

He said, “No one is safe from the horrendous effects of corruption because it affects the fundamentals of the society and hinders the growth of the nation.

“Corruption is an existential problem for it is responsible for the economic crunch, inflation, high unemployment, underdevelopment and general insecurity prevalent in our country today”.

Also, in a bid to colloborate with government agencies, the ICPC is partnering with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Apapa, Nigerian Institute of Medical Research Yaba and Nigerian Railway Corporation in its various sensitisation walk to mark International Anti-Corruption Day in Lagos.

“ICPC, in line with its statutory mandate, is not only carrying out its enforcement duties by prosecuting indicted offenders, the Commission is similarly performing it preventive functions of educating, sensitising, mobilizing and collaborating with general public in its fight against corruption.

“Some of the initiatives of the Commission in preventing corruption to include the establishment of Students Anti-Corruption Clubs in primary and Secondary Schools and Students Anti-Corruption Vanguard in Tertiary Institutions; Establishment of Anti-Corruption and Transparency Monitoring Units in all Federal MDAs; Administration of Ethics and Integrity Compliance Scorecards also on MDAs and Conducting Corruption Risk Assessment in selected MDAs; National Anti-Corruption Coalition (NACC) withCSOs; Constituency and Executive Projects Tracking Initiative among many others.

“All and sundry must unite in the propagation of the national ethics and Integrity Policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria, another initiative of the ICPC, by imbibing and preaching the seven Ctore values of the policy which include, human dignity, voice and participation, patriotism, personal responsibility, integrity, national unity and professionalism,” he added.