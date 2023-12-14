ICPC, CSOs, NGOs renew interactions to tackle corruption in Nigeria

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC has renewed interactions with civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations to tackle corruption in Nigeria.

In line with the statutory mandate of educating the public on and against corruption, and mobilizing public support for the fight as enshrined in Section 6 (e-f) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related offences Act 2000, ICPC established the National Anti-Corruption Coalition (NACC) in 2006 as a platform for mobilizing action against corruption and expanding citizens’ participation in the anti-corruption crusade.

Speaking at a one-day virtual sensitization session for NACC members on the fight against corruption, the Secretary to the Commission, Clifford Oparaodu, said the NACC was initiated as a platform for interested NGOS to apply to partner with the Commission by harnessing the huge potentials of this vital segment of the society towards the eradication of corruption.

Oparaodu represented by Grace Agha-Ibe, said, “From inception, ICPC recognized the importance of the various stakeholder groups that it needed to carry out its functions. Among these are non-governmental and civil society organizations (CSOs) that were already championing the cause of anti-corruption, transparency, accountability and integrity issues within the nation.

“Furthermore, NACC was conceived as a strategy of collective ownership for the crusade against corruption, premised on the fact that more could be achieved in the fight against corruption if all stakeholders participate in eradicating it from the nation.

“The objectives of the NACC are to increase public sensitization against corruption; empower civil society groups to demand accountability and transparency in governance; and facilitate public dialogue on anti-corruption strategies.

“The Commission has also partnered with NGOs in their own initiatives such as the Accountability Icon Awards, Anti-Corruption Stars Awards for teachers, parents and students, distribution of publications, participating and being resource persons at Summits and Workshops, co-hosting of events, etc.

“This is because we recognize the independence of the members of NACC and will support them in their initiatives to fight corruption as long as it is within the powers of the Commission. This means that NGO members are not under the supervision of ICPC. ICPC does not believe in nor support the regulation of NGOs and NACC is not meant to do that.

“This meeting is to renew the interactions and collaborations we have with NACC members and review once again, especially as we have many new members, of the terms of the partnership – the role of CSOs in the partnership and the role of ICPC in NACC.

“These terms are contained in the Agreement on Code of Conduct which ICPC signs with NACC members after proving their capacity. The Agreement supersedes the Letter of Provisional Registration given to you.

“Once again, let me reiterate that the Commission values your partnership as the growth and development of a nation is tied to the commitment of different stakeholders. I therefore enjoin you all to listen to the presentations, actively contribute to the discussions and most importantly, deploy the knowledge acquired here in addressing corruption and other related offences in our dear nation”.

The Spokesperson of the ICPC, Mrs Ogugua Azuka, presented a paper on the matter, the paper titled: “Role of CSOs in the Fight Agaisnt Corruption and in Partnership with ICPC” spelt what is expected of both parties in ensuring effective delivery and workings of the NACC.