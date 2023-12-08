IAWPA African Director, Metchie gifts cash, others to ailing Amaechi Muonagor

By Dickson Omobola

African Director, International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), Dr. John Metchie, has decried the abnormal condition of Nigerian celebrities, especially Nollywood and Kannywood actors and actresses, who he described as endangered species.

Metchie made the observation in a press statement today, after a delegation he sent on Thursday, visited ailing Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra State.

The delegation presented the Nollywood legend with various gifts including cash and other items.

Reacting to the feedback he got from the delegation on the condition of the comic actor, Metchie who is also the Prime Minister of Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), said it was unfortunate that men and women who chose to be sources of our joy and happiness through their unique acts on movies are left in the cold when they need help.

According to Metchie, also the President General of Umueri community, most celebrities in the United States, China, Europe and other countries, do not put up half of what Nigerian actors and actresses do, yet those ones are billionaires while our own celebrities wallow in poverty, in spite of their sacrifices.

He said- “I had planned to visit the Nollywood legend Mr. Amaechi Mounagor at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, but something came up that I must attend to. I therefore sent a delegation to visit him.

“Although the actor was happy for the visit and expressed his gratitude, the feedback from the delegation concerning his condition, added to what has been happening in a couple of months to many Nigerian celebrities, have made me so sad, to think that we as a people cannot show love, concern and care to the people who bring laughter to our homes. I have been doing my little best in secret but it is time to shout out that, we, the Nigerian people should reach out to the needy, including these celebrities many of who are dying in silence because they are ashamed to bring their condition to the public.

“In the last few months, many actors and actresses have died, mainly because they do not have the financial capabilities to approach good quality medical facilities for fear of picking their bills. So, we have lost several of them and we just move on as if nothing happened,” Metchie said.

He called on state and federal governments to do the needful by first of all, taking full responsibilities for the treatment of Amaechi Muonagor, all celebrities that are currently sick, including Mr. Ibu and others.

The IAWPA African Director also called on President Bola Tinubu to take bold step as he has taken in many sectors to intervene on the issue of wellbeing of actors and actresses in Nigeria by launching what he called ‘Entertainers’ Health Insurance Fund’ to comprehensively take care of actors, actresses and others in the nation’s entertainment industry.