IADS, one of UNILAG’s best decisions — Prof Bello

… as UI lecturer gets a $1000 cheque for the best Prof. Rahamon Bello PhD thesis award

By Elizabeth Osayande & Blessing Lawal

The former Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Rahamon Bello, has extolled the progress of the Institute of African Diaspora Studies, IADS, over her consistency in promoting research, noting that setting up the Institute was one of the best decisions, UNILAG made.

Bello, the 11 substantive VC of UNILAG spoke at the presentation of the award of 2023 Rahamon Bello best Ph.D. thesis, won by Dr. Muhammad Ribadu Ayuba,

Recall that Dr. Ayuba, a lecturer of Sociology at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, emerged winner with his thesis titled: “The Social Context of Gentrification in Lagos State, Nigeria,” submitted in January 2023, at the Department of Sociology, University of Ibadan.

Speaking at the award ceremony that had in attendance, the current VC, UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, the immediate past VC, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and an academic guru, Prof. Ayo Ogunye, among other dignitaries, Bello, noted that no researcher should be poor.

According to the former VC: “I want to thank God for giving us that wisdom and the ability to establish this Institute when we did. It turned out to be one of the best for UNILAG in terms of research activities, in terms of funding, and in terms of reaching out to the world via advocacy. I did not expect we would get this far when we started it. But they have proven us wrong.”

On the winner of the award named after him, Prof. Bello said he believed that Dr. Ayuba would go places.

“For Dr. Ayuba, you see in Nigeria, coming from the North to do his research in the South, makes a lot of sense, It shows how good he is. So he is a personal researcher by his attributes. And now, to win the award across Africa shows that he is thorough and he is going to go places.

On researchers making it via research, the former UNILAG VC explained that: ” A researcher can benefit from research in many ways because it has several components. Apart from the results you get from research; when you put in a lot of work, you can get grants. You can sell the results to make money. So you do not have to be poor as a researcher if your work is good.”

Earlier on, the director of IADS, Prof. Muyiwa Falaye, noted that the Institute has broken the myth that Social Sciences can get grants.

This is as he reeled out milestones the Institute has achieved in the last year. That included winning several grants, with a major one to run the Orumila projects; creating animations from folk tales that one can find on YouTube, and hosting several research fellows and visiting fellows within, and across the globe, among others.

Speaking on ways the Institute helped winners explore, Falale explained that: “

Like all the winners we have had, we encourage them to continue to do research. Some of them we have funded for further research. Some of them have gotten temporary appointments to assist us in teaching our Master’s programme. Some of them have been allowed to publish their research findings in our journal. We generally support them going forward in mentorship, in grants among others.”

Expressing delight over his win, Dr. Ayuba noted that the award was a call to do more. “To be celebrated and recognized for something you have done, particularly research, to me I see it as a call to action, to service because basically as lecturers we have three major assignments which are, teaching, research, and service to the community.”

Meanwhile, the first and second runners-up got to receive cash awards of $200 and $100, respectively, courtesy of Prof. Ayo Ogunye.