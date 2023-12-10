I wasn’t blabbing, saying being Nigeria’s president is like demotion, says Oyedepo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, LFC, worldwide, also called Winners Chapel, David Olaniyi Oyedepo, has insisted that he wasn’t blabbing when he said contesting for Nigeria’s president is like a demotion for him.

Oyedepo stated this yesterday during the impartation service of the just concluded Shiloh 2023, themed ‘Redeemed to flourish in hard times’. The bishop, while preaching on the spirit of faith, disclosed that he already saw himself on top of nations.

He said, “When I said it will be like demotion if I am called to be Nigeria’s president because I see myself on top of nations from scripture.

“The spirit of faith is action-driven, and its strength is your inner man. The day I saw God’s agenda for my life, I moved.

“If I go to be with God today, you will be surprised that nations will converge here.”

He urged participants to keep feeding their faith in the word of God, saying, “If you don’t feed your spirit of faith with the word of God, it will turn to trash,” Oyedepo added.