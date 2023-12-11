I want to touch lives with my music – Nwankwo Ozioma

By Ayo Onikoyi

Pianist, Nwankwo Ozioma, has said he wants to touch more lives with his music, just as he also dreams of becoming Yamaha keyboard brand ambassador in Nigeria.

Ozioma (35), a native of Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, started playing piano when he was just 15 years of age and over the years, he had honed his skills in the music art.

Apart from playing piano, he is also into music production and has a mini home studio where he mixes sounds and music.Married to Mrs Constance Uju Ozioma in 2020, the couple runs a provision shop, while Ozioma also installs DStv, free to air satellite television and CCTV camera.On his educational background, Ozioma attended the Rivers State Polytechnic, Borri, currently known as Kennule Benson Saro Wiwa Polytechnic, where he bagged his National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) in Mass Communication between 2013 and 2017, after which he had his National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) from 2017 to 2018.Ozioma describes Wole Oni, the Yamaha brand ambassador in Nigeria, and Jermiane A Griggs of Hear and Play (gospelkey) as his role models and those he look up to in the music industry.