Funmi Ajumobi

FOUNDER, The Bond Hair, Itoro Okopide, has revealed that her ultimate goal is not just to restore and encourage confidence in women of all classes, sizes, cultures and races but to also build authenticity and transparency in the hair business.

Speaking at the re-launch of the luxury brand held in Lagos, she noted that she first officially launched in 2019 as a luxury hair brand to provide women with a product that creates an unforgettable impression.

“When I started, my vision was to cater for every woman and whatever needs they may have. However, the pandemic came and greatly affected us as well as our customers and things slowed down for a bit.”

“I know that different women are on unique hair journeys and that is where I intend to meet you. Some women just want a different look, others want to protect their natural hair, others are searching for a look that suits them best while others are looking ‘I want to instill confidence in women, restore authenticity in the hair business’ to boost their confidence but whatever the case may be, we have a solution to every need and desire.”

Okopide said the business started from a place of personal need and the desire to help other women achieve confidence and beauty, and since launching four years ago, has catered to hundreds of women, home and abroad.

“I am happy to say nobody has been disappointed so far. In fact, some women actually admitted that their expectations were even exceeded.”

She added that a lot of lessons were learned from the first launch and after gaining experience, acceptability and trust, feels the time is right to revamp and expand the brand.

“Before, I was basically marketing to and through friends and family but now, I intend to make the brand bigger and better. A lot of women have fallen victims to fake hair vendors and scammers and are finding it hard to trust again but I am happy that nobody that has dealt with me has had a bad experience.”

Adding that unique, artistic, bold and daring designs and styles never seen elsewhere are what should be expected, she reiterated that her goal is to instill confidence in all women, making them feel beautiful and self-assured.

“The best part is the affordability of this brand. However, it is still a bit of a challenge convincing women, as I understand that many have had bad experiences with other vendors in the past. I am open to partnering with brands that align with my vision, it is definitely something that is in the works,” she said.