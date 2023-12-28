I waited 24 years for a child, not my wife – Doyin Hassan clarifies

Nollywood veteran, Doyin Hassan has addressed the misconception trailing the birth of his first child, with his wife, Oladunni.

Recall on Monday, the actor announced the arrival of his child which he captioned, “God is Faithful!!!! After 24 years of toils and struggles. He came forth at last!!!! Our beautiful baby girl is a great testimony of God’s faithfulness.”

Addressing the misconception in a post on his Instagram account on Wednesday, the actor stated his wife was not barren for 24 years, while revealing his reason behind the “24 years of toils and struggles.”

He said, “I waited for 24 years and not my wife Oladunni: my testimony about 24 years of waiting has been misunderstood in certain quarters..

“The testimony was about me and not the woman I married. I first got married on the 5th of June 1999 and lost 2 precious women to the cold hands of death over time.

“I married Adeola Doyin-Hassan in June 1999 and lost her 8.5 years after (February 20 2008 on her birthday).

“I waited for 2 years before I remarried Bolanle Doyin-Hassan in April 2010. Bolanle passed in December 2020 and I waited 1 year 7 months before I remarried in October 2022.

“My new wife was not barren for 24 years. I was the one who shared a testimony of my tears and toils for 24 years. Meeting Oladunni was God’s redirection of my divine journey.”

