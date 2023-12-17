I told Wizkid to hang out with Davido – Samklef claims

Popular music executive, Samklef has claimed that he was the one who told Wizkid to hang out with Davido.

Recall that both Davido and Wizkid thrilled their fans to a rare display of friendship when they hanged out at a Lagos club on Saturday.

The video of the duo sharing moments of camaraderie has since gone viral on social media to the delight of their fans.

This comes after years of perceived animosity between them, as they rarely speak to or about each other.

Meanwhile, Samklef has come forward to claim that he was the driving force behind the reunion.

He said he told Wizkid to hang out with the DMW executive at the event.

Samklef stated: “Na me tell wizkidayo make him try hang out With davido today and he listen. My beloved guy Wizzy”