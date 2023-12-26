I see myself ahead in music industry in five years – Tyla Wave

By Rita Okoye

Fast-rising Nigerian Singer, Goodluck Chubem Agu who is better known as Tyla Wave talks about his musical career, inspirations, recent projects and the competitive entertainment industry.



The Imo state indigene who has lived part of his life in Lagos state is a Mechanical engineering graduate of Oduduwa University Ile-Ife.



He started doing music while he was in high school; writing songs and also mimicking popular songs.



The versatile singer recently dropped a new single titled “The Plan”.

Tyla Wave revealed that his kind of Afrobeats is with a touch of anything creative and he doesn’t like to put his sounds in a box.



He said his new single is about motivating people to wake up and chase their dreams in whatever situation or challenges they find themselves.

Speaking on some of the major challenges he had faced in the fiercely competitive Nigerian music industry, Tyla Wave asserted that as a singer, funding and reaching out to people with his sounds has been a major challenge for him.

Tyla Wave revealed that he’s a big fan of

BNXN, Blaqbonez and Omah lay and would love to collaborate with them.

Speaking about his career projection in the next 5years, he said: “I see myself being way ahead in the game and bringing new raw talents in the music scene. I see myself as a multi-award winning artist and a global sensation.”

Tyla Wave’s new sound, The Plan is now available for streaming on all digital music stores worldwide.