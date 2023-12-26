I once performed for a bottle of beer – Rapper Odumodublvck

Popular Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodublvck has recounted how he once got a bottle of beer as a reward for his performance at a show.

He stated that the incident occurred in 2017, when he was just getting started in his career.

The ‘Declan Rice’ singer revealed this in the latest episode of the Zero Conditions podcast co-hosted by Motolani and Melody.

He said, “I once was performed for a bottle of Hero beer. Me and Reeplay went to the show. We went in his black Amera car. He sold the car for N120,000. The car knocked on the road. When he came back, the car was bashed so we sold it for scrap.

“The bottles of beer that were given to us weren’t even the planned payment. The owner gave it to us out of his generosity and also because he said our performance was great. This happened in 2017.”

The rapper added that he used to perform at events wearing “Okrika” clothing even in 2018. Odumodublvck rose to fame earlier this year after his hit song ‘Declan Rice’ went viral on social media. In July, Arsenal used his song ‘Declan Rice’ to announce their record signing, Declan Rice, who joined the club from West Ham for a fee of £105 million.

Vanguard News