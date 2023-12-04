I no longer watch football – says DJ Cuppy amid Man United struggles

Popular Nigerian disc jockey and Manchester United fan, DJ Cuppy, has revealed that she doesn’t watch football matches any longer.
Cuppy, who is well-known to be a supporter of the red side of Manchester, disclosed this on her X page recently.
She wrote, “FYI [for your information]—I no longer watch football,” attaching a sad emoji at the end.
The tweet has since garnered viral reactions with many alluding that Cuppy‘s decision to stop watching football is not unconnected from United’s current dip in form.
@symplyDAPO wrote: “Ur team is finish, so we understand.”
@Waltskillsfc said: “You carry bad luck to man-united.”
@dotboyswag10: “Just announce that you are no longer a Manchester United fan.”
@rilwan_ola01: “Please denounce Manchester United 🙏🙏🙏. Since you joined from arsenal , we have turned to old arsenal while arsenal turned to old man utd .
Thanks cuppy”
Recall DJ Cuppy was an avid fan of Premier League side Arsenal but switched to rivals Manchester United in 2020 after Arsenal’s poor run of form.
