I love Odumodublvck more than my girlfriend — Shallipopi

Fast-rising singer, Shallipopi, has revealed his love for his colleague, Odumodublvck is more than that he has for his girlfriend.

Recall that Odumodublvck performed at Davido’s ‘Timeless’ performance on Thursday in Abuja’s Eagles Square.

Shallipopi retweeted a video of the performance on his X account.

In a separate tweet. he wrote, “I love @Odumodublvck pass my babe.”

I love @Odumodublvck_ pass my babe😂 — Shallipopi (@plutomaniapopi) December 15, 2023

‘Cast,’ the third track on Shallipopi’s debut album ‘Presido La Pluto,’ features Odumodublvck.

Shallipopi is most known for his hit tune ‘Elon Musk,’ which was released earlier this year.

Recently, the singer revealed that he has “over 1000 unreleased songs”.

He said this during a recent episode of the Afrobeats Intelligence podcast.

He also explained why he included nursery rhymes in his latest single titled ‘Oscroh’ as a deliberate experiment to gauge public reception.

“Yes now, I said I should test it. Do you know why? I have more than 1000 songs that I have not dropped, then I said if I drop this, would people stream it? What I know is that some people will accept, some people will not accept,” he said.

“I took my phone, searched on Google for the most streamed video on earth and I saw Baby Shark. The most streamed video on earth is nursery rhymes, the second is Despacito, I cannot speak Spanish, the third is Johnny Johnny; Yes Papa, nursery rhymes so I say make I experiment small.”

He noted that despite complaints about infusing nursery rhymes into his song, he achieved his goal of gaining attention and streams.

“A lot of people are complaining but I already got what I want, the clout is already there, the stream is already there,” he added.

“You do not have to like my song, there are other artistes, that is why it is not only me that is the only artiste on earth.”

Vanguard News