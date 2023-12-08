I invited Pasuma, Portable to win souls – Celestial Church Pastor

The Pastor of a parish of Celestial Church of Christ in Lagos State, Aderemi Dabiri, has revealed the reason he invited Fuji singer, Alabi Pasuma, and street-hop artiste, Portable, to the church’s Praise Night.

According to the cleric, he invited the artistes because he wanted to gain new converts.

The cleric disclosed this in a video in which he was shown speaking to a task force delegation from the church that had come to his parish to meet with him.

“It is not our first time inviting guest artistes. We have been doing it without a problem and I can give you a series of instances. We can’t go where they sell palm wine or alcoholic drinks and ask them to accept Jesus Christ. If I don’t apply wisdom, they will hit bottle on my head. That was why I thought of a way to bring them into the church,” he said.

While criticising some gospel singers for their disrespectful behaviour, Dabiri added, “Some of the gospel singers are rude. Some of them respond to you rudely, but the day I called Pasuma, he sounded respectful on the phone and also agreed with my stance.”

The church had come under heavy criticism on social media after unveiling Pasuma and Portable as guest artistes for its upcoming programme.

Vanguard News