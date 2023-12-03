I have rejected some boobs-flaunting roles – Peggy Onah

By Ayo Onikoyi

Peggy Onah is one of the most endowed women in the movie industry, on account of her chest but yet remains of the most reserved when it comes to serving them on a plate or on social media.

Even though she would own up to her breasts being her selling point, she’s always quick to add they have never offered her any sort of leverage in her career .

“Yes, I’m very busty but it is not something I flaunt at will. It’s my selling point but it’s not as if it has made way for me. For the jobs I do, I don’t even expose my boobs. I won’t say it’s my boobs that made way for me in the industry. I have only had to flaunt my boobs once or twice in a movie. I’ve had to refuse some boobs-flaunting roles for personal reasons. I want to work with my talent and not with boobs and if I have to flaunt it while I’m working, It will depend on the character I’m playing. It’s not as if I want to be getting jobs with my boobs,” she told Potpourri.

She said she has had to flaunt it in a movie because the script appealed to her.

“I was supposed to play a bad girl role and I used the opportunity to flaunt it, because I’ve never flaunted it before. I had to flaunt it so that they’ll see what I have and maybe get similar jobs by doing so,” she said.

When asked what is special about her boobs as she’s not known as one of the boobs-flaunting actresses like Cossy Orjiakor, Serafina and others, she said she doesn’t have to but they remain her selling point.

“It’s my selling point. It’s full, cute and sexy” she said mischievously.