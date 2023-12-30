I focus on artiste development, music promotions and events – Daniel Eleh

Daniel Scott Eleh, is the founder of the leading music, artiste and talent development internet-based company known as The Artiste Guide. A unique brand focusing on artiste development, music promotion and setting up events that positively foster the creative arts industry in Nigeria and beyond.

Earlier this week, Daniel Scott Eleh spoke about a variety of interests. From goals and visions, their peculiar dreams and passion mostly about the creative arts industry.

Excerpts…

Who is Daniel Scott Eleh?

Daniel is an artiste manager, music entrepreneur and executive. Safe to say that anything that concerns music and its business, is where my heart is.

How did music management start for you?

Well, I started music management far back in 2014 while I was in school. Unprofessionally. I was drawn to music and I used to organize all these departmental parties, including artistes. I loved it so much.

But if I’m to state when I started officially, I would say 2020. Shortly after that, I got the TAG idea and I started it in January 2021.

There’s always some sort of skepticism at the home front when a young person decides to take up entertainment as a career. Did you face any backlash from your family members?

For me, it wasn’t a backlash… It was a “this better work or else, you’re on your own”.

My Dad is late but my mum was just neutral about it all. She always pushed me to go the 9-5 route because of its security, but when I started getting visible results, the support started coming.

Oh yeah, I think the backlash was from friends, but that didn’t matter.

You’re the convener of a community of vibrant creative youths. How do you manage the egos of many people in the community?

The Artiste Guide, that’s the name of the community. And I can say that it’s the strongest support and music service brand in Nigeria. See ehn, about the ego thing. Humans are the most difficult to manage and as a leader, I’ve had to learn and unlearn things on the job. But then, it’s been awesome.

I believe that people want value, people want to be respected and they want to be purposeful… with the help of the TAG team, I make this achievable for them.

What are the things you feel can be improved in the community and what are the steps you are taking to improve on these things?

Structures and funding. All through 2023, our focus majorly was on these two segments. And I’m glad to say we achieved a lot with our moves but there’s more to be done. In 2024, we are going to be activating the event plans we have for artistes. An avenue where artiste can consistently perform to hundreds of fans will come to life.

Also, our top-notch promotional services will come with Industry co-signs… wait for it.

The TAG brand is growing in leaps and bounds. Do you care to share the secret behind its growth?

Well, first thing I’d say is, we put in the work to promote and guide artistes to Unimaginable heights. We genuinely care about the artiste, the music and the growth of their music careers.

Rinse and repeat… and the universe does its thing for us to keep growing astronomically.

Managing artists can be daunting as most of them are unstable. How do you deal with these talents?

Simple. Listen to them.

Put yourself in their shoes, most times. Know when to be professional, know when to keep things light and don’t trade the truth for anything, because trust is everything.

Some people may not have a clear understanding of what your role in TAG. In layman’s terms, what’s your focus with TAG as a leader?

Well, it’s just 3 things man. Artiste development. Music Promotions and event planning.

With an in-depth look, this covers a lot for the artistes.

For an artiste who wants to work with you, what are the steps to take?

First, visit our official website and decide how exactly you want us to work with you, and then we can proceed.

Our website is theartisteguide.com

How affordable are your services? Music promotion costs an arm, a leg and even the whole body. But, how do you make it easy for the artistes who require your services?

We make it affordable. Our rate card comes in affordable prices. Brother, we also tailor music promotions and strategies to the budget of artistes. You know, there’s no need to pretend that everyone is on the same level financially.

What’s that thing people don’t know about you?

I love it when I’m able to help people. So yeah that’s a thing people don’t know.

The TAG brand, where do you see it in five years?

Mehn in 5 years, The Artiste Guide is going to be on a global level. Guiding, influencing and promoting artistes to the world. I believe we will work with artistes who will be selling out stadiums. I’m sure.

All of these achievements. Did you ever think you were going to get to this point when you started?

To be honest, yes. I’ve always had strong convictions in myself, the vision and the team I form around me. Regardless, all this is to the glory of God. It’s not my doings alone and there’s so much more to be done.

You’re a human who I am sure experiences burnout. When you’re not in the boardroom or in the studio, what do you do to unwind and relax?

Burnout comes and go. When I experience mine, I take time off and I just watch comedies on Instagram reels or spend time with my friends and family.

I don’t know if you know this but a lot of people look up to you. what advice would you give those of them in the entertainment industry as performers and those who wish to work behind the scenes like you?

Consistency is everything. Self-discipline is second to none. You can achieve your goals with these two things and then, be ready to pay the price for what you want.

Time will reveal it to you.

The Artiste Guide is on X(Twitter) and Instagram as; @ArtisteTAG and @TheArtisteGuide respectively.