I dream of collaboration with Davido, Wizkid – Singer, Dr Soul

Burgeoning Nigerian singer, Chukwuka John Okafor, professionally known as Dr Soul, has laid out his career plans after breaking into the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Dr Soul hails from Imo State and had his secondary education in Nigeria, though based in the United States of America. He is blessed with one of the most beautiful voices that would tingle one’s hearing. He describes his kind of music as “meaningful healing music,” and his 2023 song, ‘Hard Love’, in which he featured Niyode, ratifies the saying that, “the proof of the pudding is in the eating.” The track is a sweet jam targeted at those in relationships as the food of love.

Also a model and actor, Dr Soul breathes music, which is why it is quite easy for him to identify and appreciate great singers, both in Nigeria and beyond. In a recent interview, he listed artists he would like to collaborate with in the immediate and near future.

“Ah there are a lot of them! Tiwa Savage, Sam Smith, Giveon, The Weeknd, Jhene Aiko, Bruno Mars, Lil Nas X, Beyonce, Giveon, Chris Brown, David Guetta, Rema, Davido, Wizkid, AyraStar, Johnny Drille just to mention a few,” Dr Soul responded when asked about collaboration.

Good mood is central to quality productivity, and it is also key to creating good music. It alerts the senses to help connect the emotions as an avant-garde. Dr Soul might be a little weird about where he gets most inspiration from to compose fine songs, but music itself is life and comes across as something that is supernatural.

“My creative process varies as it depends on the mood I am in. I really could create music anywhere I find myself, but for whatever reason, I am more inspired when I’m on the plane”, he stated.

About his upbringing and journey so far as a musician, the handsome artiste disclosed that he grew in the fringes of the church, for which he is grateful to his parents because it provided the right environment to further inspire his career. He also revealed that he has shared same stage with the likes of Bella Shmurda, Peter-Psquare and veteran comedian, Basketmouth.

“Growing up was a bit tough as my dad was a disciplinarian and wasn’t in full support of my musical aspirations, but I somehow navigated and snuck out a couple of times to go to the studio. I grew up in church which I am grateful for. It taught me all the musical innuendos I know today.

“I have opened for a lot of artists for their shows/concerts ranging from Bella Shmurda to Peter-Psquare, 2-face, Chike, Spyro but I would say my Fav would be at the Peter-Psqure show and least Fav would be when I performed at BasketMouth show in Atlanta”, he stated.

On his plans for 2024, Chukwuka Okafor stated: “I do have a show next year which will be my first headline show called Dr SOUL EP listening party.”