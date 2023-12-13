‘I congratulate my Oga’ — Fubara hails Wike on 56th birthday

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has hailed his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, on his 56th birthday anniversary.

Fubara, in a congratulatory tweet, shared a flyer showing Wike in a traditional outfit on his X handle on Wednesday.

The flyer text reads, “I congratulate my Oga, His Excellency, Chief (Dr.) Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, GSSRS, Life Bencher, immediate Past Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, on his 56th birthday today, December 13, 2023.”

“Your Excellency, my dear wife and I, and the good people of Rivers State, join your family and friends to felicitate you on this day. We sincerely pray that your new age brings you joy and good health.”

Fubara’s birthday wishes to Wike are coming amid political tension in Rivers over the alleged feud between the two political leaders.

In the wake of the crisis, the Rivers House of Assembly commenced impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Fubara’s loyalists kicked against the impeachment moves by the state house of assembly.

On October 30, a section of the Rivers house of assembly complex was razed by fire.

Due to the development, the state house of assembly was divided into two factions.

On Monday, 27 lawmakers said to be loyal to Wike, the immediate past governor of the state, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Subsequently, Edison Ehie, factional speaker of the Rivers assembly, declared the seats of the lawmakers who defected vacant.

On Tuesday, a high court in Port Harcourt issued an interim order restraining lawmakers in the Rivers House of Assembly from removing Edison Ehie as the speaker.

On Wednesday morning, the state government commenced the demolition of the assembly complex.

Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), served as the governor of Rivers from 2015 to 2023.