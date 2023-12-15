By Rita Okoye

It has been an extraordinary year for Oxford Fredrick Siminialaye, better known by his stage name Oxford Rogers.

Hailing from the southeastern region of Nigeria, he has proven to be a lyrical alchemist, leaving a lasting impact with narratives that resonate like real-life stories.

Throughout the year, Oxford Rogers has been particularly prolific, releasing two EPs, “Outcast” and “Spirited,” each comprising six tracks.

Among his notable releases in 2023 are three remarkable songs: “Bella,” “Safe Place,” and “Party.” These tracks showcase the artist’s versatility and contribute to the vibrant mosaic of his 2023 musical project. Oxford Rogers has undoubtedly had a busy year, and his music has transcended borders, reaching listeners across the globe like rockets. His compositions carry powerful messages of change, hope, and motivation, especially resonating with young minds.

As an Afro-fusionist born in Port Harcourt, Oxford Rogers is rapidly gaining recognition within the music industry. His unique blend of styles and genres sets him apart, making him a standout figure in the contemporary music scene.

As the year draws to a close, the artist is set to cap off 2023 with the release of his latest EP, “Spirited,” scheduled for December 19th. Describing his music as “conscious,” Oxford Rogers emphasizes the thoughtful and meaningful nature of his work, further establishing his distinctive musical identity.