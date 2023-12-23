How we’re providing viable nutrition solutions —Amaka Emmanuel

Chief Executive Officer, Fresh County Foods, Amaka Emmanuel, has restated that the company exists to provide viable nutrition solutions for a wide range of target audience.

“As a company offering freshly made juice for daily consumption in the last seven years, Fresh County is solving vital problems in the society.

“We are re-introducing longevity to humanity by providing freshly made juices, smoothies, salads and plant-based milk with no added artificial sugar, no preservatives and no additives,” she told Vanguard, Saturday in Lagos.

She went on: “We are also supporting small holder farmers by increasing the financial value they obtain for their produce, establishing stronger market access and adding value to their raw materials.”

Expressing optimism about attaining the brand’s long-term progress in the coming year, Emmanuel said: “We are improving on our processes, making it easier for people to access nutrient-dense meals.

“We are creating a quick service option for healthy meals. In this way, most of our products will be available on-demand; not only to those on pre-booked meal plan.

“Presently, we have just expanded our Manufacturing As A Service, MAAS, department for B2B customers by 300 per cent, whereby, we manufacture for other brands such as hotels, restaurants, caterers, juice bars, supermarkets, schools and other retail outlets. This way, we shall be able to expand the reach of healthy food options.”

Emmanuel also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to following environmentally sustainable industrial processes that are safe for the ecosystem.

“We are a circularity focused and environmental conscious business operating from farm to table and table back to farm. The waste products from our juicing processes are used as feed for animal husbandry and compost for farming.

“Our three locations are presently powered by 47% renewal energy in form of solar panels and inverters that reduce carbon footprint in the environment,” she added