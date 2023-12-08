How to stop building collapse in Nigeria – Expert

A fire and safety expert, Mr Oluwaseyi Oduye, has urged professionals to adhere to building codes to stop incessant building collapse in Nigeria.

Oduye, a Superintendent of Fire/Head of Special Duties, Federal Fire Service, Abuja, stayed this in Ibadan on Friday at a seminar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seminar was part of the activities for the mega reunion of Methodist High School Old Boys’ Association, Ibadan.

Oduye, a member of the 1988 set and one of the facilitators of the seminar, decried what he called lack of importance attached to health and safety by Nigerians.

Speaking on health, safety, environment, and career development opportunities, he said that in Nigeria, only a few knew fire precautions.

“Few people know how to manage or prevent fire incidents and other disasters in our environment, such as floods, building collapse and so on.

“We have been having incidences of building collapse throughout Nigeria and how do we manage them?

“This is part of what we are talking about,” he said.

Oduye noted that relevant agencies and professionals like environmentalists, architects and engineers must rise to their duties right from the conception of building projects.

He stressed the need for getting in tune with modern applications in construction.

“Application of building code is there, which Nigeria has not been using and this is supposed to serve as a guide to builders on building construction.

“If you are supposed to use 10 bags of cement and you are using four or five, automatically there will be a shortfall and that will lead to building collapse,” he said.

The fire and safety expert further said everyone involved in the construction industry must endeavour to do the right thing and follow the standard practice.

He said that the interventions of the old boys had transformed the school, adding that everyone should get involved in giving back to his/her alma mater. (NAN)