How to meet rich, high-profile men this December – Toke Makinwa gives tips

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has shared tips on how ladies can meet and hangout with rich men this festive period.



Speaking on her podcast, Toke revealed that Banana Island and other areas in Lagos house the biggest and most influential men.

She advised anyone looking to mingle with rich men this holiday season to attend house parties in high-end Lagos neighborhoods like Banana Island, Ikoyi, VI, and Lekki Phase 1.

She, however, emphasised that ladies should have a budget and should be well-connected if they intend accessing highbrow locations.

Toke Makinwa said: “You have to have the budget for enjoyment first because high-profile men don’t go to slums, some of them don’t like to go out. So you have to know people who know people. Go to house parties this Christmas ladies, forget the clubs it’s too hot and noisy. Go to house parties that’s where it’s going down. Places like Banana Island, and Ikoyi Southwest, you can manage VI, maybe like Lekki 1. Anything after Lekki 1 don’t bother.”

Makinwa rose to fame in 2010 as a co-host of Rhythm 93.7 FM’s ‘The Morning Drive Show’.

She has been host to many notable events and shows such as the 2014 Headies Awards, Gulder Ultimate Search, and The Voice Nigeria.

She has also featured in several Nollywood movies including ‘Glamour Girls’, ‘Blood Sisters’, ‘Singing Sin’ and ‘Sugar Rush’.

Vanguard News