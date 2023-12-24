‘How to make sustainable living reality in Nigeria’

… as PZ Cussons promotes environmental cleanliness

By Dickson Omobola

Environmental concerns gained prominence in the 1990s and catalysed the creation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a world grappling with ecological challenges, achieving SDGs is no doubt a collective responsibility.

Today, it is no longer news that companies worldwide are taking initiatives to become more environmentally conscious.

These initiatives span from manufacturing with biodegradable materials, using environmentally friendly packaging, and promoting recycling through marketing campaigns focused on environmental cleanliness amongst others.

Also, in an era where environmental stewardship and climate change are more important than ever, there is a growing push to identify eco-friendly business strategies that companies can adopt.

Like Emeritus on Green Marketing buttressed in an article today’s consumers have become more conscious of the environmental impact that they have on the planet and seek brands that adhere to sustainable practices and are environmentally conscious.

However, recognising the concept of Green Marketing, which focuses on implementing sustainable business practices, developing eco-friendly products, eco-friendly packaging, and communicating the product’s environmental benefits, PZ Cussons has embraced this agenda.

The company believes that the advantages of adopting sustainable practices for businesses are numerous and go beyond merely protecting the environment and doing good.

In Nigeria, PZ, makers and distributors of quality consumer products and home appliances is doing this through its commitment to sustainability initiatives that impact the well-being of people, families, and the environment.

Recently, in conjunction with its flagship brand, Morning Fresh, the company organised a 1-day sustainability exercise which involved the clean-up of its host community in the Ilupeju area of Lagos state.

The exercise was a fusion of the company’s commitment to sustainability and Morning Fresh’s dedication to care for those who care, and by extension, the environment where they reside.

The kitchen care brand, Morning Fresh is committed to caring for those who care, and as such, have extended this narrative to the environment. Our world receives so much from nature, and the best way to show gratitude is to extend care to the environment as well.

The Managing Director of Africa, PZ Cussons, Oghale Elueni, posited that PZ has existed for over 120 years in Nigeria and continually stands for the social, economic, and human elements of the environment. By conducting business sustainably to meet the needs of the current generation and ensuring that the planet and society are better for those who are to come.

Participants of the clean-up exercise included the PZ leadership team, joined by the charismatic Influencer, Oluwabukunmi Adeaga-Ilori otherwise known as Kiekie, and other members of staff, including residents of the community.

The cleaning exercise which kicked off at the PZ Cussons headquarters in Town Planning and extended to other environs within Ilupeju, saw the team pick up as many non-biodegradable wastes as possible; such as plastic bags, plastic bottles, tetra packs etc.

The sustainability activity included participants’ rewards in the cleaning exercise for the greatest number of plastic wastes gathered during the cleaning exercise. Participants commended the organisers particularly Morning Fresh for its commitment to tackling environmental pollution and increasing social awareness of the Nigerian public on the benefits of a healthy, sustainable environment.

For the Head of Marketing, Kemi Longe, the reward was designed to encourage the residents to put more effort into cleaning the environment. Through this initiative, PZ Cussons remains confident that not only the Ilupeju community but Nigeria as a whole will be positively influenced and encouraged to care for their environment one plastic at a time.

“Togetherness is the core of sustainability. With PZ Cussons and Morning Fresh’s partnership with local communities and influencers, the message of environmental responsibility is spread. The ripple effect generated by these collaborations can inspire meaningful change on a national scale.

“Our nation is frequently plagued by floods which often results in environmental challenges from plastic pollution.”

For instance, heavy rainfall in Lagos, a megacity of roughly 22 million people, produces 870,000 tonnes of plastic garbage annually.

To counteract this threat and turn plastic pollution into an economically viable opportunity, many campaigns have been launched by stakeholders and State governments but the environmental threat has just refused to go away. The same holds true for many parts of the country. Pet bottles frequently clog drainage systems, causing flooding during periods of intense precipitation.

But one commitment to be a voice for change can spur more voices.

Longe said: “This commitment to sustainability by PZ Cussons and Morning Fresh isn’t just a business endeavour; it’s a promise to the environment and society, a legacy that we can all rally behind as we strive to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, a collective work towards a cleaner, greener Nigeria.”

Stakeholders are of the view that the environment is crucial to both healthy living and the continuation of life on Earth. Many living things call Earth home, and individuals are all reliant on it for basic necessities like food, water, and air. As a result, each and every person must preserve and safeguard the ecosystem.

Findings have shown that recycling and reuse strategies have helped to reduce the demand for raw materials, decrease the quantity of waste in landfills, and alleviate societal concerns over the increased rate of resource consumption and waste production.

However, in the current global dynamic, environmental sustainability has become a crucial aspect for businesses of any size or industry. Companies like PZ Cussons that prioritise eco-friendly business practices would not only contribute to the greater good of the planet but would also enjoy significant benefits in terms of goodwill and profitability.

PZ Cussons Nigeria is a Nigerian manufacturer and distributor of household consumer products such as Premier Cool, Morning Fresh, Joy, Kings Oil, Cussons Baby and Haier Thermocool. It is a subsidiary of the British company PZ Cussons Holdings.