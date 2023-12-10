How Supreme Court’s intervention on Kano, Plateau, Zamfara rulings will avert anarchy — Congress 

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Niger Delta Youth Congress, NDYC, has sought for the Supreme Court’s intervention in the Appellate Court’s verdicts on Governorship elections in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara States.

The Congress in a statement by its National Coordinator, Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, said the Supreme Court’s intervention was necessary to calm nerves and ward off anarchy.

They said, “In a resolute proclamation, the Niger Delta Youth Congress vehemently articulates its stance on the intricacies surrounding the contentious discrepancies and conflicting rulings and the orchestrated injustices, resulting from the discriminatory application of legal standards between the North and other regions, signify a broader conspiracy aimed at debilitating and fragmenting the Region.

“The prevailing uncertainties within the judiciary pose a substantial risk, evident in the disparate rulings of the Appellate Court in states like Kano, Plateau, and Zamfara.

“The Supreme Court’s critical review of these controversial decisions as the apex temple of Justice is essential to salvage the dwindling integrity of the judiciary. Failure to address these issues promptly could jeopardize Nigeria’s stability and reputation, potentially leading to dire consequences such as anarchy and bloodshed. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the President must act decisively to avert anarchy.

“It is paramount to emphasize that the ramifications of these discordant verdicts extend beyond the confines of the courtroom; they reverberate through the very sinews of our democratic framework.

“In conclusion, alerting the federal government and the international community to the potential consequences of inaction is crucial. Those who fail to act when warning signs are evident, bear responsibility for any momentous events resulting from the judiciary’s compromised integrity”.