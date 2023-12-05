How poor transport system kills economy – Experts

By Adesina Wahab

Efforts being made to revive the economy may be fruitless if the neglect of the transport system is not addressed and appropriate policies put in place to make the sector take its pride of place in the scheme of things.

This is because transportation is the artery through which all socio-economic activities flow.

This was the consensus of experts, who are also the leaders of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, CIOTA, during a zoom meeting on the coming 5th National Transport Summit fixed for Abuja.

The President/Chairman of Governing Council, Prince Segun Obayendo, said, “Our nation, Nigeria, has witnessed dynamic evolution in its transportation landscape over the years. From historic challenges to present-day complexities, our journey has been both challenging and transformative. Today, as we confront emerging national challenges, we recognize the critical role that transportation plays in shaping the destiny of our great nation.

“In reflecting on the past, we acknowledge the hurdles we’ve overcome – inadequate infrastructure, logistical bottlenecks, and policy regulatory complexities. Yet, these challenges have served as catalysts for innovation and resilience within the transport sector.

“We at CIOTA remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, playing a pivotal role in navigating these challenges by advocating for policy reforms and fostering a community of professionals dedicated to advancing our nation’s transport capabilities. I

As we gaze into the future, we see a myriad of prospects awaiting us.

“We are not unmindful of the environmental concerns that persist in the aviation industry. However, at the summit, we will discuss sustainable technologies and practices that ensure that the skies remain open and blue for generations to come.

“We do not forget our waterways, vital arteries of trade, and commerce. The challenge lies in navigating regulatory complexities and ensuring the safety of maritime transport. At the summit, we will discuss the development of a robust maritime infrastructure and fostering international collaborations.

Finally, let us not forget the silent arteries beneath our feet – pipelines, vital for the seamless flow of resources. As a recent admission to the transport modes, the need for robust maintenance and addressing environmental concerns remains a pressing issue. Hence, we look forward to discussing how to leverage advanced technologies for pipeline monitoring and investing in a resilient pipeline infrastructure for the sustainability of our national transport network,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Membership and Planning Committee, Prof. Samuel Odewuni, said the theme of the summit is “Emerging national governance challenges and prospects in transportation”.

According to him, the economy might not be able to thrive with the poor transport system in the country and its current crisis-ridden state.

“The neglect of the transport sector is strangulating the economy. Even education and health sectors need transport to facilitate them to perform. There is no master plan or policy being implemented for the sector and see where we are now,” he opined.

Odewuni added that Vice President Kashim Shetima would be the chairman of the occasion.

He further said that Olorogun Festus Keyamo, SAN, Minister of Aviation, His Excellency Dave Umahi, Minister of Works, His Excellency Gboyega Oyetola, Minister of Blue Economy and Senator Ahmed Alkali, Minister of Transport are among those who will deliver papers at the summit.