How Nigerian ART Institute leads reproductive healthcare advancements in Africa — ASHIRU

Sex

By Sola Ogundipe

A renowned scholar and co-founder of In Vitro Fertilisation, IVF, in Sub-Saharan Africa, Professor Oladapo A. Ashiru, has said the Institute of Assisted Reproductive Technology Ltd./GTE, was established to spearhead advancements in reproductive healthcare in Nigeria and Africa.

Ashiru, who is well-known for his important contributions to the field of reproductive healthcare, and is also the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS) noted that the newly established Institute is dedicated to reshaping the landscape of assisted reproductive technology in Nigeria.

In a statement, the Institute said: “Ashiru’s leadership embodies a commitment to driving innovative research and comprehensive training in infertility-related conditions, focusing on pivotal techniques such as IVF, embryology, ICSI (Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection), trophectoderm biopsy, ovarian stimulation, oocyte retrieval, and the integration of ultrasonography in IVF procedures.

“The institute is established with a clear set of objectives aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of assisted reproductive technology.

These include: promoting groundbreaking research, that includes focusing on understanding the root causes of ailments, particularly infertility, and introducing novel, advanced solutions in the field.

It also entails advancing diagnosis and treatment. Initiating research projects and studies dedicated to diagnosis and treatments within the realm of assisted reproductive technology.

For training qualified health personnel, the Institute will provide specialised training to appropriately qualified health professionals in various aspects of reproductive technology. Successful participants will be awarded appropriate certificates of participation.

Collaboration for degree programmes is included. This will be achieved by collaborating with universities to establish training programmes that can lead to the award of degrees in the Science of Assisted Reproductive Technology, contributing to academic advancements in this critical field.

Also, promoting excellence in Medical Research and Education, by fostering a culture of excellence in medical research and education pertinent to assisted reproductive technology, aimed at setting new benchmarks in the industry.

Ashiru’s pioneering efforts through the Institute of Assisted Reproductive Technology Ltd./GTE aim to establish a centre for innovation in reproductive healthcare.

The institute observed that his leadership, as a co-pioneer of IVF in the region and his role in IFFS, signifies a commitment to advancing the frontiers of medical science and education in Nigeria.