How Nigeria can strengthen its democracy – Akpabio

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio,says lack of accountability, inclusivity, transparency, and impunity are some significant challenges that Nigeria must confront to strengthen its democracy.

He regretted that the issues have led to a decrease in public trust and confidence in political parties.

” It is disheartening to witness citizens disenchanted with the very institutions that should represent their interests and safeguard their democratic rights,”he said on Monday at the public presentation of the book:”Needs Assessment of Political Parties in Nigeria”, by Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Vowing that the 10th National Assembly would change the narrative,he said,”Accountability is the bedrock of any democratic society.”

"These issues have led to a decrease in public trust and confidence in political parties. It is disheartening to witness citizens disenchanted with the very institutions that should represent their interests and safeguard their democratic rights. This we hope to change in the Tenth National Assembly.

Accountability is the bedrock of any democratic society. It is crucial that political parties are accountable to the people they serve. Party leaders must be held responsible for their actions and decisions, and mechanisms for transparency and oversight should be put in place.

“Inclusivity is another vital aspect of our democracy. Political parties should actively strive towards ensuring that every citizen has a voice and an opportunity to participate in the political process. By doing so, we can embrace the diversity of our nation and foster a sense of belonging among all Nigerians,”he said.

Speaking through his representative and senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial Zone,Victor Umeh,Akpabio noted that “enhancing transparency within our political parties is essential for building trust and confidence.”

He said:” Party financing and campaign expenditures must be made public and subject to scrutiny.This will minimize the potential for corruption and illicit activities that erode public trust in the democratic process. Lastly, addressing impunity within political parties is paramount. Individuals who engage in unethical or illegal practices must be held accountable, regardless of their position or influence. This will send a strong message that our democratic institutions are not above the law and that the rule of law applies to all.

The publication of the “Needs Assessment of Political Parties in Nigeria” serves as a valuable resource and roadmap for addressing these challenges. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of our political parties and offers valuable recommendations for reform In fact we are already looking into some of these issues. In line with this, recently a town hall meeting on Electoral Reform was organized by the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters and I hope the Kukah Centre made it to that crucial meeting.”

While commending Bishop Kukah for the presentation of the book,he said the “event symbolizes our commitment to strengthening democratic governance in Nigeria.”

“It has been said that every institution is the lengthened shadow of one man. This institution and this work is the lengthened shadow of a man who has emerged as a light that our country can turn to in times of eclipes.

“The Reverend Father Matthew Hassan Kukah represents the best in us. He was a member of the Nigerian Investigation Commission of Human Rights Violations. He was the secretary of the National Political Reform Conference (2005). He has been the Chairman of the Ogoni-Shell Reconciliation. Between 2007 and 2009 he was in the committee for electoral reform. Why he has held so many offices of high public trust, without being a politician, is because he has emerged as one of the men and women who constitute the conscience of our nation.

“In the last two decades, since the return to democracy in 1999, Nigeria’s political landscape has witnessed significant transformation. This evolution can be attributed to the relentless efforts of various stakeholders and institutions, including our citizens and political parties.

“It is important to acknowledge and appreciate the noteworthy accomplishments that have been achieved during this process. However, it is equally critical to recognize and address the accompanying challenges that we have faced along the way.

“The progress made in the evolution of Nigeria’s political party system is commendable. We have witnessed the emergence and growth of diverse political parties, each representing the aspirations and dreams of different segments of our society,”he further said.

In his remarks, Bishop Kukah said the Kukah Centre was poised to help create confidence in politics “because we believe in the state as a vehicle for delivery of public goods. “

Noting that political parties “are the platforms on which politicians are weaned, trained and deployed to serve the public good”,he said:”We want to dredge up some of the good, the bad and the very ugly phases of our national history so that we can have an idea of where we have come from. “

“In the process, we need to see if there are any good markers or signs that those who came before us left,”he added.

Kukah’s remarks at the event read in parts:”In the absence of a coherent narration of its history, Nigeria and Nigerians have often tried to find a series of alibis to plaster over the visible cracks on the walls of their memories.

” The result is that there is dissonance in our definition and expression of ourselves, our histories and our cultures. Where did History fall off the cracks in the Academia? Why did History lose its allure and attraction to students and even teachers? What are the implications and consequences for our young generation of citizens today and the nation? In the absence of clear answers, Nigerians have often resorted to myths and fables as to how History became an ignored subject. For example, one often hears that the government took history off the syllabi of Nigerian Universities because they were ashamed of the records they had left behind. Some argued that in reality, History ceased to have market value and as such, it fell victim to the law of supply and demand. Either way, there isn’t much pride in History and my argument is that we are paying the price in terms of lack of a common solution to our problems.

“The appetite to study history ended when it seemed clear that if you studied History, you would end up teaching in a Secondary school and not in the Bank or the NNPC, unless of course you were the son of a somebody. At a time when the Banks became the paths to the great rush, young women in skimpy skirts and young men in bow ties stepped and pounded the streets in search of deposits. In the 90s, if you were a young graduate, all everyone wanted to do was to go to the Bank. While the banks made their money, young women would sooner than later began to feel the moral pressures of being Bankers and the cost of finding deposits.

“Ironically, in the 80s and the 90s, the Universities of Ahmadu Bello, University of Calabar, Jos, Ife, Port Harcourt among others were Centres of academic excitement and excellence as a generation of scholars turned History into one of the most exciting subjects in the Social Science Faculties. We all have memories of the robust ideological engagement between state and citizens fired by reputable professors and their Student underlings. Professors and Students filled the air with robust analysis of the contradictions of society, the class conflicts between the bourgeoisie and the masses, the challenge to primitive capitalism and the urge for a revolution. Those were times of illusion and delusion over a new world that would come about after all the workers of the world have united.

“Today, times have changed. The young Lecturers of yesterday and their Student activist underlings have all matured and become largely incorporated into the social fabric of the much-hated bourgeoisie of yesterday. The shouts of aluta continua have since been replaced by aluta finita. The Marxist tools of analysis of yesterday had their time and uses because they generated class consciousness to use the phrases then. I wonder if, today, it would be safe to say that they these tools of analysis have been consigned to the dust bin of History or if they will ever be sharpened. All of this has consequences for our society today. Had the progression continued into political party formations, perhaps, politics would have been different, more engaging in Nigeria.

To say that the Nigerian political scene is a forest of chaos is to be charitable. That we are watching the big fish consuming the small fish is not out of place. Today, we have no collective political memory, no thanks to the disruptive and corrosive years consumed by the military.

“The missing links of history have left our people vulnerable to the rapacious attacks of raw politics which is leaving so much blood, pain, sweat and tears in its wake.

The quality of actors suggests very clearly that there are no teachers, no guardians, no mentors in our political history. The result is that we are witnessing an end to the age of innocence and the nobility of politics. This is not an inspiration to the younger generation who are likely to shun politics with the understanding that this is how things have been since the beginning.”