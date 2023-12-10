How NDLEA busted Katsina wedding drug party, arrests groom, 25 others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA operatives have disrupted a pre-wedding ceremony drug abuse competition in a community popularly known as Shola Quarters, Katsina and arrested 25 youths participating in the drug party.

Acting on intelligence, the operatives swooped on the suspects while they were busy taking turns abusing all sorts of illicit substances including a mixture of multiple drugs mixed in a plastic bucket.

Though the groom, Musa Gwandi, who organized the drug party along with his friends was not at the venue at the time the 25 others were arrested, he was however nabbed on Sunday December 3, following a manhunt for him.

Say a prayer against the demon of drugs in the lives of our youths this Sunday as @ndlea_nigeria busted another drug party organised as wedding reception. Groom & 25 others arrested. The big cartels also suffered heavy loss hours ago with the seizure of their cocaine consignments pic.twitter.com/Rx2LAB4mB7 — Femi Babafemi (@FemiBabafemi) December 10, 2023

On the same day, Sunday December 3, operatives in Anambra state intercepted a truck marked BEN 302 YS (Edo) and after a search, 5,612 bottles of codeine-based syrup; 57,800 capsules of tramadol and 5,100 ampoules of pentazocine injection, among others were recovered.

The driver, Ambrose Oyamedan, conductors – Samuel Otejere and Obey Jonathan as well as the truck were taken into custody for further investigation. Two ladies: Chiemenam Akusoba, 25, and Chidinma Ibenwa, 28, were also arrested on Saturday 9th December with 15.8503kg of Cocaine, Heroin, Methamphetamine and Cannabis sativa in Umuogbu, Nnobi and Onitsha respectively.

At least, three suspects: Monday John, 50; Maryam Adang, 48; and Mohammed Lawal Musa, 36, were arrested in different parts of Kaduna state. While John was arrested with 28.4kg cannabis on Thursday 7th December, Maryam was nabbed with 18.6kg of same substance on Saturday 9th December, same day Musa, an indigene of Damagaran, Niger Republic was arrested with 34 kilograms of cannabis sativa along Abuja- Kaduna highway while he was on his way to Niger Republic with the exhibit.

On Saturday December 9, the NDLEA operatives intercepted at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, twelve (12) consignments of cocaine belonging to members of a Drug Trafficking Organisation.

A businessman, Augustine Justine Emeka, 44, who claims he deals in copper wire was arrested at the airport upon his arrival from Douala, Cameroon via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Ethiopia airline with the 12 consignments consisting of seven hundred and ninety-seven (797) pellets of cocaine weighing 17.6 kilograms.

During preliminary interview, the suspect admitted the cocaine consignments were for delivery to 12 different persons in the country.

