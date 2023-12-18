How MDAs, corporations fail to insure 80% FG assets 

Angola details strategies for state assets privatisation programme

By Rosemary Iwunze

There are indications that about 80 percent of the government’s assets are uninsured as ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, as well as statutory corporations have devised ways of beating the law requiring them to insure all their assets.

Financial Vanguard findings show that out of about 900 MDAs and 400 Corporations, only about 25 are implementing the insurance requirement for public assets as contained in the National Insurance Act 2003.

Checks by Financial Vanguard also revealed that the federal government, as well as the MDAs, and the statutory corporations have always failed to make provisions for insurance in their budget proposals.

The failure, according to insurance industry operators, has exposed the assets to potential losses on the assets running into trillions of naira annually.

They also put the actual losses in assets replacement cost to FG at average of N700 billion in the past three years as against estimated N200 billion expenditure on insurance premium for the same assets.

Meanwhile the MDA’s and Corporations are said to have resorted to abandoning many more damaged assets that could have been replaced or repaired by insurance contracts at no cost to the government if they were insured.

Insurance firms gave the list of MDAs and corporations that have been complying with the insurance law for public assets including, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigerian Security Printing and Minting Plc, NSPM; Office of the Head of Service, National Assembly; Securities and Exchange Commission, The Nigerian Police, Nigerian Customs Service, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Nigeria LNG Limited, Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency and Nigerian Railway Corporation.

According to them a combined list of fully compliant and those in partial compliance would still leave the proportion of the non-compliant MDAs and Statutory Corporations at more than 80 percent.

Moreover, they disclosed that entities in full and partial compliance still conduct most of their insurance deals in partial disclosures and with elements of secrecy.

For instance, according to them, many of the MDAs and statutory corporations that engage in insurance are said to be less transparent on their assets register, instead, they have consistently disclosed only what they want the insurance firms to know, thereby under-insuring their assets.

Such actions have left insurers and brokers to the mercy of these entities due to the cut throat competition in the insurance industry.

Some of them told Financial Vanguard that there could be fraud embedded in the non-compliance or partial compliance as most of the MDAs and Statutory Corporations have budgeted some monies for the purpose of insurance which they consistently fail to execute or spend.

But some of them, according to some insurance brokers, claimed that the insurance budget were not cash-backed meaning that the monies were not released at all by the Ministry of Finance.

However, some insurance brokers claimed that some of the MDA’s had their insurance budgetary fundings released very late into the fiscal year that they ended up not executing the insurance but the money was still spent.

NAICOM directive

Apparently recognizing these anomalies which seem to have grossly undermined the insurance law, the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM, has now issued a guideline directing all MDAs and government corporations to make full provisions for insurance of their assets.

They warned that only MDAs with budgeted/approved insurance premium appropriation will enjoy cover during the year as funding for insurance cover will only be provided for MDAs that include their insurance premiums in their budgets.

Although NAICOM warned that mismanagement of budgeted premium will attract punishment, it did not specify any punishment for non compliance.

Insurers’ insight

Speaking on the development, Managing Director of Afriglobal Insurance Brokers Limited, Mr. Casmir Azubuike, stated that there should be adequate provision for enforcement of NAICOM guideline, otherwise, the situation will not change.

He said: ”If government is asking all MDAs and corporations to make insurance provision for their assets, what measures have they put in place for compliance? What penalties do they have for those contravening such rules or directives?

“If such pronouncements are made and there are no adequate provisions for the enforcement, then they will just go like mere statements and before you know it, they will fizzle in the air.

”In essence, there should be deliberate provision made for its enforcement. But if NAICOM make the penalties clear, then definitely, everybody will comply.”

Also speaking, immediate past President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, NCRIB, who is also the Managing Director of Quicklink Insurance Brokers, Mr. Rotimi Edu, said that assets insurance by MDAs and corporations have been abysmal. However, he added that the insurance operators are always in talks with government to change the narrative.

He stated: “The head of service has started making arrangements to make sure that they insure their assets but I don’t know yet if it is put in their budget. But I believe that with NAICOM’s intervention now, the situation will improve. The way NAICOM is going about it is commendable.

“All stakeholders in the insurance industry, the underwriters, brokers, NAICOM will continue to push. The more we push, the more we hope to see compliance level improve and it will save the nation a lot of headache.”

Also speaking, an insurance practitioner who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the insurance package of some MDAs and Corporations are shrouded in secrecy.

He said: “As an estimate, paying premium for its assets and liabilities can cost government just about N200 billion, but unfortunately, non compliance with the directive could cost the government over N500 billion on annual basis to self insure.

“Also, most MDAs and government Corporations’ insurance businesses are shrouded in secrecy because they don’t want anybody to know what they are doing. Some of them go to the extent of forcing brokers and underwriters to sign oath of secrecy, so that even if you know what they are doing, you are not expected to disclose. So that is our predicament.

“Most MDAs and Corporations engage a lead insurer and a lead broker for their insurance and the co-insurers and co-brokers don’t know much about the business, because the entity involved wants it to be so.

“Most often, it is the lead insurer and broker that interfaces with the entity directly, not those that are co-insuring or co-brokering. Only few of these entities make provision for other insurers and brokers to give their opinions from time to time, the rest of them at best interface with the lead broker and the lead underwriter and that’s all.

“Even with the lead broker and the lead underwriter, the question still remains, how far could they go, because these entities have also made the brokers and underwriters afraid, creating a notion that you are there at their mercy.

”So if you question them too much or try to push too much, they will threaten to remove you at the next renewal or even the very renewal you are talking about. If you push too much and they are not ready to accept your terms, they will push you away and as they are doing that, other brokers and underwriters are waiting with their hands open to accept the business.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, Managing Director of an insurance company stated that the MDAs and corporations have refused to disclose their actual asset register.

She said: “The only time that one can say that these entities are fully complying is when they release their real asset register. We don’t have access to their asset register because they won’t give us.

“At the end of the day, what you insure is what they gave you to insure. The compliance level for group life insurance is reasonable because when they insure they give a list of their staff payroll.

”So with that you can be sure that everybody on their payroll is insured. But for the assets, there is hardly any way you can know if they are insuring fully or not.”

Way forward

On the way forward, Azubuike said that there should be spelt out penalties for defaulters.

He said: “If there is a well spelt out mechanism to check and confirm that entities are complying, then we are already moving forward. But if there is no mechanism to verify compliance and no spelt out penalties for defaulters, then it will be difficult.

“For group life insurance, the law made it very clear how much penalty a company will pay if they fail to comply, that is why they are complying. So if they do that, I can assure you that the compliance level will be high, if they don’t, very little will be achieved.”