How I’m contributing to Nigerian music global acceptance – DJ Jeff Paschal

Germany-based Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Jeff Paschal has contributed to making the nation’s music gain recognition and acceptance in the global scene.

Paschal Chisom Onwumah known professionally as DJ Jeff Paschal was born on 21 April, 2000 in Imo state. He’s a disc jockey and record producer based in Berlin, Germany. Paschal, hails originally from Edenta in Awo-Idemili Community of Orsu local government area in Imo State, Nigeria.

According to DJ Jeff Paschal, “ DJs abroad had been dominating the music scene far away from home, Nigerian DJs are contributing to our quota in putting Nigeria and Afrobeats music on stages around cities abroad.”

From Lagos to Berlin, DJ Jeff Pascal was a Radio DJ at Bridge FM in Asaba, Nigeria. After some years he moved to Lagos to establish his Disc jockey career and made moves for his journey to travel abroad. His first stop was Ukraine, a country in Europe, after showcasing his talent and performing around cities in the country. Over the years, he moved to Berlin in Germany where he got an audience who loved to hear him spin African music genres in the clubs and music festivals.

So far, DJ Jeff Pascal has shared the stage with various musicians at the Afrobeats Festival 2023 in Berlin with the likes of Psquare, Baby Boy, Asake, Kelvin Jones, CKay, Black Sherrif, Mr Eazi, Masego, Tyla, and more. Afrobeats has been awesome and has dominated the global music scene.