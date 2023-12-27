How I was defrauded by fake Oyo Assembly lawmaker — OPC chieftain

By Adeola Badru

A middle-aged man, Muritala Adekola Ifawale (a.k.a E le Omo Buruku Danu), the sectorial chairman of Iba Gani Adams led Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ibadanland, has narrated how he was defrauded of the sum of N4 million by a self-acclaimed lawmaker (name withheld) in the Oyo State House of Assembly.

While narrating his ordeal to Vanguard yesterday, he said in February this year, the self-acclaimed lawmaker who is living at Oke Odan in Apete, Ido Local Government Area of the state, obtained the sum of N4 million under false pretense from him.

The OPC leader revealed that the man claimed to be a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and also a travel agent.

“As a result, I didn’t doubt his credibility. Because of the situation of the country, I paid him N4 million to help me process travelling documents.

“I started suspecting that he has duped me when he stopped picking my calls. I tried every possible means to reach him through different sources but all to no avail.”

“Just recently, I was surprised when he started sending me messages that he’s in Abuja. I told him to refund my money but he always give one excuse or the other.”

“At this juncture, I am appealing to Governor Seyi Makinde, all PDP and APC leaders to quickly wade into the matter because when I take actions now, people will be saying Alhaji Muri has come again not knowing it is the self-acclaimed honourable that’s at fault.

“Wherever he is, he should come out to pay me my money. He is feeding his family while I don’t have money to feed mine because he defrauded me. I am begging now.

“If he doesn’t want me to take any drastic action against him, he should just pay me my money.”