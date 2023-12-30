How I stay abreast of trends through continuous innovation – Ngozi Isiguzo

By Ayo Onikoyi

In the dynamic world of brand representation, Princess Ngozi Isiguzo has emerged as a creative force, seamlessly blending philanthropy with her artistic prowess.

As the founder of The Ngozichidi Foundation, she not only addresses pressing social issues but also lends her unique touch to sustain and elevate the brands she represents.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen, Ngozi explained that her journey involves more than just conceptualising visual themes but a “meticulous orchestration of market trends, brand identity, and innovative ideas for photoshoots.”

Her distinct touch is evident in every project she undertakes, from coordinating wardrobe selections to collaborating with photographers.

She described her ability to infuse creativity into every project she gets as one of key factors sustaining her brand and creating a distinctive image for her.

For her, beyond the realm of charity, she emphasised how her impact is felt in sustaining brands through continuous innovation.

According to her, “my commitment goes beyond the surface as I have delved into staying abreast of industry trends and maintaining a distinct artistic voice.”

Speaking about how she blends philanthropy with creatively turning out new ideas, she maintained that “direction showcases her ability to balance multifaceted roles as an entrepreneur, NGO founder, and creative director.”

“As a team, we have a strategic approach to sustaining brands which involves not only meeting industry standards but also setting new benchmarks”, she noted.