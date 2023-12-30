How I plan to revolutionise building industry in US, Africa with concrete bridge rehabilitation – Bolaji Oladipo

By Ayo Onikoyi

In what appears to be a ground-breaking development, US-based Nigerian engineer, Bolaji Oladipo, is at the forefront of revolutionising the building industry with his pioneering method for concrete bridge rehabilitation.

Speaking with newsmen about his discovery and how it would be applied, Oladipo who specialises in advanced materials for structures and infrastructure said he has unveiled a revolutionary approach to address the challenges posed by deteriorating concrete bridges.

According to Oladipo who is currently a research associate in Multiscale & Multiphysics Mechanics Research Laboratory at the University of Rhode Island, his focus revolves around the development and implementation of cutting-edge solutions to enhance the structural integrity and longevity of aging concrete structures.

It was observed that at the heart of his innovative method lies the utilisation of additively manufactured fiber-reinforced auxetic thermoplastic polyurethane metamaterials.

These materials, he said, boasts unique confinement-strengthening properties, making them exceptionally effective for reinforcing and revitalizing deteriorating concrete bridge structures.

“The significance of my work is underscored by the imperative need for novel and resilient solutions in infrastructure rehabilitation. The auxetic metamaterial method emerges as a transformative alternative to conventional rehabilitation methods, providing sustainable and long-lasting solutions for critical infrastructure.”

Supported by funding from the US Department of Transportation grant, Oladipo noted that his pioneering research aligns with the strategic goals of initiatives such as the United States New Investments for Repairing Bridges Across America.

“My method not only carries technical significance but also contributes to strengthening the foundations of America’s transportation networks.”

This is just as he expressed confidence that his research will play a crucial role in rejuvenating the nation’s bridge network, supporting socio-economic progress and vitality.

With his meticulous and innovative contributions, Oladipo stands as a trailblazer in the building industry, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient infrastructure landscape.

His method marks a significant leap forward in revolutionising concrete bridge rehabilitation, promising transformative impacts on the building industry as a whole.