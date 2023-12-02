How I plan to help Nigerian businesses – Entrepreneur, Anuoluwapo Joshua

Anuoluwapo Joshua, a passionate advocate for a better Nigeria and the business development manager at Bech360 Consulting, is on a mission to drive the growth and prosperity of African businesses. With a clear vision for a thriving Africa, Anuoluwapo plans to travel to all 54 countries in Africa, documenting her experiences and sharing recommendations for economic development in a vlog and book, set to be released in 2024.

Speaking during a recent press engagement in Lagos, Anuoluwapo stated that her entrepreneurial spirit was nurtured by observing her mother’s multiple businesses and her grandparents’ successful ventures. Reflecting on her childhood, Anuoluwapo shares, “As a child, I used to visit my grandpa in Akure, where he had a shop selling vehicle and machine parts. I found it fascinating to see people negotiate, provide customer service, and resolve disputes. I was particularly intrigued by the planning and record-keeping aspect of the business. At that young age, I knew that I wanted to start my own business someday.”

Anuoluwapo driving force to become an entrepreneur stems from her desire to impart knowledge and build businesses that transcend generations. She explains, “I want to help businesses in Nigeria achieve longevity, so they can continue thriving even when their owners retire or pass away. The lack of continuity is a major challenge in the Nigerian business space, and I believe that by addressing this issue, we can greatly reduce unemployment and foster economic growth.”

As the founder of Bech360 Consulting, Anuoluwapo and her team are dedicated to strategic development, profitability, and the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). In 2023 alone, they successfully transformed 52 SMEs, with the goal of turning them into multinational profitable businesses. The firm also offers services such as strategic digital transformation, business performance modeling, branding, digital marketing, and more for large corporations. Startups can benefit from comprehensive business development packages that cover everything from registration to product marketing. Bech360 Consulting is highly regarded for its expertise in branding, brand communications, digital marketing, B2B sales, product management, and strategy.

Anuoluwapo leadership qualities were evident from a young age, and she gained early influences from her mother, grandparents, and the proprietor of her senior secondary school. During her undergraduate years, she became the first female student union president at the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), further shaping her leadership skills and determination.

When discussing her sources of motivation, Anuoluwapo acknowledges her faith and family, as well as the future she envisions for Bech360 Consulting. She finds inspiration in the accomplishments of successful black businesswomen who have paved the way for the younger generation.

Since its official launch in 2023, Bech360 Consulting has provided a range of services to enhance the growth and success of businesses. According to the founder, the brand specialize in strategic digital transformation, product management and marketing, branding, digital marketing, sales, partnerships, and advertising.

She has achieved several significant milestones, including being referred for projects by senior colleagues who recognized her expertise and potential. These moments solidified her belief in the success of her venture. She cites the positive feedback and referrals from satisfied clients as the driving force behind the firm’s continued motivation and its vision to transform 1000 SMEs into global brands by 2030.

Looking to the future, Anuoluwapo stressed that Bech360 Consulting is developing an innovative business solutions product called the ‘SME KiT.’ The web application will provide startups with essential tools and resources, including legal documents, human resource tools, business performance templates, financial management templates, creative artwork for social media, invoicing and receipt management, and funding support.

She added that the minimum viable product (MVP) of SME KiT is set to launch on December 28, 2023, with a full product launch scheduled for March 2024. Designed to meet the critical needs of startups on a budget, SME KiT aims to empower entrepreneurs and fuel their growth.