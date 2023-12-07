How I disciplined visa processing officer caught watching BBNaija on duty – Minister

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed how he disciplined a visa processing officer who was caught watching popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) while on duty at the airport.

Tunji-Ojo made this revelation in an undated video which has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

He said, “With the work we’re doing presently, anyone coming into the country will see the changes, especially in how our officials relate to you at the airport.

“Two weeks ago, when I was returning from Italy, some officials rushed to help with my bag, which I refused.

“I then proceeded to the Visa on Arrival section (unannounced) to have a first-hand look at their operation.

“On getting there, I saw many individuals in the queue, all waiting to get a visa into the country, and they were not attended to.

“I walked up to one official to see what was happening, only to discover the official was watching Big Brother Naija on the system that was meant for the issuance of visas. Immediately, I asked that the person be redeployed to another section.” He said.