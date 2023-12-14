How I am penetrating Ghana music industry – UD Marvin

Ghana has witnessed many Nigerian sensation come and go, but UD Marvin proves a point by being one consistent artiste doing shows and promoting their music across west Africa, Ghana became his home after his collaboration with Article Wan became a hit song some years back, he has since then worked with many rising stars from Accra and Lagos.

Marvin Ubah Ekwueme popularly known as UD Marvin originally hails from Imo state and he took Ghana by storm with his new single “High” an Afrobeats feel good sound that got mass appeal, with massive airplay as the song and video was premiered sometime in November 2023.

UD Marvin has since amassed over 500,000 streams and views for his song “High” and got playlisted on Boomplay and made the Top US Shazam Charts, UD Marvin is set to perform at some events this festive period alongside ShattA Wale, Medikal and many other A-List Ghanaian artiste..