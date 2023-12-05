How Benin’s cultural wealth, energy redefined film festivals 

…ESIFF belongs to the industry, says Obaseki

…Adds: From next year, ESIFF will be run by a trust

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

From November 30, 2023, when the Edo State International Film Festival, ESIFF, began, it was imbued with all the normal glamour, razzmatazz and high-level panel discussions usually seen at most international film festivals, until Saturday night, December 2, when the historical energy and outstanding cultural wealth of Benin people took over and changed it all to scintillating offerings never witnessed before in film festivals!

Governor Godwin Obaseki (right) presenting the $10, 000 Governor’s Award in the Best Features category to the winner, while Violet Okosun, Festival Director, ESIFF 2.0 (left) watches and claps.

The Governor, Godwin Obaseki, dressed casually in jeans, shirt and face cap, his wife and their entourage made up of important dignitaries from Edo and different parts of the world, walked into the hall exactly at 9.10 pm. The Nigerian National Anthem and Edo State Anthem were played by the orchestra and sang by the audience, marking the beginning of activities of the closing ceremony.

Celebrities in the film world, musicians and diverse artists dominated by young people, filled the dark-hued main hall of the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub, venue of the closing ceremony of the 3-day event.

After some scheduled activities, Governor Godwin Obaseki made a brief speech. He said the Edo State International Film Festival is meant to help create a marketplace for films. “We know that a lot of you, particularly young people in the creative industry in this part of our country, do a lot, and your products and productions are not seen the way they should. So, we felt, as a government, we should support the creative industry by ensuring that we bring together, very hardworking creatives – people who will help you distribute your productions across the world.”

The governor thanked all the sponsors, noting that last year, the sponsors were fewer, but this year, more of them became interested. “We need you to sustain this.

“This is just a government initiative by us to launch the idea. It has to be sustained by the industry. The Edo State International Film Festival belongs to the industry, and from now on, from next year, the international film festival will be run by a trust.

“We will constitute a trust made up of a spectrum of people and players in the movie industry. We will continue to support from the sideline and hope that our sponsors, all of you who are interested, all of you who stand to benefit from this festival – a marketplace of films – will take it up and make it better.”

The governor also announced that the total prize money the Edo State International Film Festival will be awarding to winners of different categories has been increased from $5,000 to $50, 000.

Dr. Victor Okhai, National President, Directors Guild of Nigeria, in his address, among other issues, pleaded with all stakeholders of ESIFF to ensure that “what happened to TINAPA must not happen to this festival. What is happening to Calabar Carnival must not happen to this festival. We are Edo. We will sustain this, and we will get better and better,” Dr. Okhai said.

AWARDS

Different categories of awards with cash prizes attached were given out. Best Editing was won by the movie, “The book of Martin”, while Best Sound went to the film, “Obito”. Best Makeup went to “Sleeping Dogs”. “Obito” returned to win Best Screenplay.

“Ek Bhagavad Ek Gita” won the Best Costume and Best Cinematography awards, while Best Documentary (Governor’s Award with a cash prize of $5,000) was carted away by the film, “I will never leave you”.

The Best Actor (Male) award went to Jinmi Ahmed, while Phyna took the Best Female Actor. “Obito”, again, won Best Director Award while the late Sam Loco won the Posthumous Award which was received on his behalf by his son.

The Best International Film was also won by the film, “Obito”. The film, “Edeleyo” took away Best International Short Film (Governor’s Award). Ifediche raked in the $10, 000 Governor’s Award in the Best Features category.