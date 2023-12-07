How armed escorts aid oil thieves in Nigerian waters – Report

Operatives of the Tantita Security Services Limited, TSSL, yesterday uncovered a coastal location in Ondo State, where oil thieves were siphoning crude oil under the cover of armed escorts suspected to be security operatives.

The personnel of TSSL, who acted on a tip-off stormed the location of the illicit oil deal, where the illegal oil operators under the protection of the armed personnel were stealing crude oil from a well-head, operated by a yet-to-be-identified oil major.

According to the TSSL officials, the armed escorts made it impossible to ascertain the name and other information about the vessel.

The Tantita operatives were barred from the scene by the personnel, who engaged in sporadic shooting to ward off the inquisitive officials of the private security company engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, to tackle the menace of crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

The armed personnel were also said to have tamed other security personnel who were later called in as reinforcement by Tantita.

The combined team of Tantita personnel and the reinforcement were restricted by 700 metres away from the scene of the illegal operations by the armed men.

As the armed personnel on the illegal collaborative assignment launched gun attacks, ostensibly to cover their tracks, Tantita officials and their reinforcement maintained reasonable distance, apparently to avoid casualties.

Findings showed that the action of the armed personnel was aimed at concealing the identity of the vessel and ensuring it sailed with the stolen crude out of the nation’s territorial waters.

Investigation further revealed that as the face-off persisted, information about the incident filtered into the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

The NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who was said to be livid over the relentless and unrepentant connivance of the armed men with oil thieves, reportedly contacted the service chiefs, including the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, warning that the vessel must not be allowed to escape.

Ribadu also placed the NNPCL’s Chief Operating Officer, Mele Kyari and Presidency on red alert.

Reliable sources said Ogalla subsequently directed his subordinates to apprehend the vessel in response to pressures from different quarters, including the Presidency.

Reliable sources provided video clips from the scene at the coast of Ondo State, to authenticate the report.

Even after the purported arrest, it was further gathered that the armed personnel refused a request by the officials of NNPCL that the vessel be moved to the NNPCL’s jetty at Oporoza for a joint inspection.

Oporoza jetty is a recognised destination for previous illegal oil equipment and vessels seized by Tantita and other security agencies from illegal oil operators.

Observers are concerned that some security officials are planning to take credit for the arrest of the vessel, which it was originally aiding to steal crude oil.

The concern was further accentuated by the tendency to exonerate its officials, who provided cover and escorting the vessel.

Also citing precedence, observers are also worried that the vessel might either disappear without trace or its content emptied by the unscrupulous naval personnel.