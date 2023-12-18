How Akwa Ibom lawyer was arrested for assaulting wife — Police

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police command said it has arrested a 55-year-old lawyer identified as Sunday Ebong for allegedly assaulting his wife .

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Odiko MacDon, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo on Monday.

MacDon, in the statement dated December 18, also disclosed that the arrest followed the advice of the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy.

MacDon stated: “The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested one lawyer, Ekere Sunday Ebong, 55, of plot 40 L line Ewet Housing estate.

In a video that went viral, the suspect assaulted his wife, dehumanised her, leading to various grievous injuries.

Reports say he is a known habitual perpetrator of violent acts against his wife over the years.

“As an agency saddled with the protection of lives and property and maintenance of law and order, we cannot allow Ebong to continue this flagrant abuse of human rights.

“Hence, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi, acting on the advice of the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Uju Kennedy, ordered the arrest of the suspect to prevent murder and breakdown of law and order.

“The CP has warned perpetrators of violent crimes in the State to desist forthwith. He urged family members to endeavour to resolve disputes amicably rather than resorting to violent attacks.

“Barr Sunday Ebong will have his day in court as soon as investigation is concluded,” he added of the Akwa Ibom lawyer.