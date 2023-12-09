How Afro-soul princess, Uchechi Emelonye stunned fans at Lagos concert

By Benjamin Njoku

It was a night of sheer fun as some of Nigeria’s most talented artistes, including Afro-soul sensation, Uchechi Emelonye took to the stage at Konga Place, Lekki, Lagos to entertain an ecstatic crowd during the 2023 edition of TD Africa’s, annual event, ‘Celebrating You.’

Displaying awesome stagecraft, Uchechi who made her entry on the podium at about 9.15pm with a bouquet of rose flowers, a sign of love for her audience, soothed the hearts of the guests with tunes from her repertoire, which include singles like ‘Little Black Bird’ ‘Sunrise to Sundown’ ‘Baby You’ and the award-winning ‘Underwater’, which clinched the BBC Music Introducing ‘Record of the Year 2022’ in Lancashire, England.

Describing her during the show, IK Osakioduwa, the compere stressed Uchechi’s high-points which are rooted in her lyrics, style and of course, her artistic roots. “Uchechi Emelonye is a talented, fast-rising singer, who flew in all the way from London to be with us here tonight. She is from a family of very creative people. And you will appreciate the depth of her art when you watch her perform tonight”, he said.

Patoranking, one of the performing artists at the concert summed up Uchechi’s art with an optimistic sentence, “see you at the top’; while Uchechi’s uncle, multiple award-winning film director, Obi Emelonye captured the moment with a post on social media which read: “The family name up in neon light on the biggest stages in the world. My niece, Uchechi, continues a tradition of artistic excellence that was started by our dearest father, Linus Osigwe Emelonye of blessed memory. Congrats Uchechi on your first major show in Lagos, Nigeria. Proudest uncle ever!!!”

The concert which was held December 3, 2023 marks Uchechi Emelonye’s 22nd birthday and first major performance in Nigeria.