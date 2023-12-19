How AfDB’s public finance management impacted us – participants

By Jimoh Babatunde

As the first cohort of graduates from its Public Finance Management Academy for Africa (PFMA) graduated last week in Abuja, some of the participants shared their experiences in the 18 months of rigorous training.

The training’s six modules comprised: Domestic resource mobilisation; Macro-fiscal modelling and forecasting; Public budgeting and expenditure management; Debt Management and Transparency; Public-Private Partnerships in PFM; and Accountability, Transparency, curbing Corruption and Illicit Financial Flows.

Speaking from South Africa, one of the graduands, Isaac Kurasha, said the extensive knowledge imparted by the training and its impact on his work. “This programme has enriched my knowledge of the entire public financial management cycle.”

Kurasha, who works with the South African National Treasury, said. “Being in public finance, I am only in one component of the cycle. Before this training, I had a basic understanding of the other components that make up the public finance management cycle. Today I am more knowledgeable.”

He said the training had taught him to allocate resources where the return on investment was greatest.

Other graduates shared Kurasha’s enthusiasm. Stephen K. Moore, an assistant director in the Budget Finance Department of the Central Bank of Liberia, said the training had benefited his career progression, leading to a promotion within the 18-month training period.

“The training has been instrumental in refining my skills and providing a comprehensive understanding of the complexities of public financial management,” Moore said. Looking ahead, he expressed optimism about the promising avenues that his enhanced expertise will open in his career.

“My expectations are fueled by the belief that the skills I have acquired will not only enhance my professional standing but will also make a meaningful contributor to my country’s development agenda,” Moore continued.

Elounissi Guebli Nafissa, a civil servant from Algeria, said: “Over the past 18 months, we have been on a fascinating journey, exploring key areas of the PFM cycle in practice. Today marks the end of this exceptional training, an experience that has not only been enriching but also offers significant opportunities for our professional futures.”

“This training was not just a series of academic sessions, but rather a deep immersion into the complex dynamics of public finance,” she added.

“Digital transformation is inevitable nowadays and the integration of modern technologies in public finance management could significantly optimize the efficiency and transparency of processes,” she said.

Lubaki Nzalakanda Ange from the Democratic Republic of Congo said that participating in this PFMA was both a great opportunity and a challenge for the participants.

“On the one hand, it has allowed us to acquire sufficient knowledge to understand the management of public finances.”

To ensure the reduction of poverty and inequalities on the continent now and in the years to come, African countries should accelerate the implementation of appropriate public financial management policies. In this regard, he urged his fellow graduates to live up to the quality training they have received over the past 18 months.

“Africa and our respective countries are counting on all of us,” he said.