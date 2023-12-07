How 34-year-old Nigerian footballer slumped, died during training

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA— A 34-year-old footballer, Sodiq Adebisi, weekend, reportedly died after collapsing during a training session at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, in Ijebu Ode local government area of Ogun State.

It was gathered that the player was training with other footballers when the incident happened.

When his teammates saw Sodiq collapsed, they rushed him to a state hospital in Ijebu-Ode, but he was pronounced dead the same day he was taken to the hospital.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the deceased’s brother, Ganiyu Adebisi, had approached the Igbeba Police Division to demand the corpse for burial.

“The brother came to report the incident at our Igbeba division. The family said they don’t want any investigation and that they wanted to bury the deceased according to Islamic rite,” Odutola stated