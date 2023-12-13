How 10 died in Lagos-Ibadan expressway auto crash

File photo

An accident involving an Iveco truck with number plate, KRA 80 XA and a Hiace bus with number plate FKY 898 YF, yesterday, claimed no fewer than 10 persons’ lives on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the accident occurred at 5:00 a.m at Kara, near the turning towards the interchange on the expressway.

She said 18 men were involved in the accident, adding that seven people sustained injuries, 10 died while one was unhurt.

Read also: Peter Obi donates N5m to survivors of Tudun-Biri attacks

The FRSC spokesperson added that the accident was caused by speeding on the part of the driver of the bus, which led to loss of control.

“The bus rammed into the truck that was about to negotiate the turning,” she said.

Okpe explained that the injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital, Mowe while the corpses were deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu.

She said the Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, was grieved by the incident because it could have been avoided if necessary caution had been taken.

The spokesperson quoted the sector commander as advising drivers to endeavour to take a 15-minute rest for every four hours on the wheel.

According to Uga, fatigue was often the major cause of road traffic crashes.

Vanguard News