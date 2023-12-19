Housing: Sanwo-Olu stresses need for private partnership to bridge deficit

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

…inaugurates Agboyi-ketu Estate

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has expressed confidence that the newly launched Greenwich Gardens Housing Estate, Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, would provide more decent homes for residents in bridging the housing deficit in the state.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the remark during the official inauguration of the estate, a project delivered by the Agboyi-Ketu LCDA, through private firm partnership, urged private sector to partner with government in reducing housing deficit in the state.

According to the governor, “The Greenwich Gardens Housing Estate Agboyi-Ketu, will provide more decent homes for Lagosians residing in the metropolis. Sustained by the earnest desire to bridge the housing deficit in this urban city, this project was brought to fruition through direct budgetary allocation and will be a valuable addition to the home stock of Lagos state.

“Unarguably, this estate will provide another livable community and add value to the ambience of the environment, which will serve as a catalyst for improved economic activities in the community.

“What we are witnessing today is the result of good governance, visionary leadership and continuity in governance and people-oriented projects.

“It is worthy of note that the story of this housing project with unique architectural designs and beautiful landscape began with the former Chairman, Mrs.Yetunde Arobieke, who saw a diamond-in-the-rough and began the hard work of polishing it when she identified this location as a suitable site for affordable housing.

“She was prompted by the desire to transform a crime-prone area and at the same time address critical housing needs of her people.

“Her successor, Obafemi Durosimi in the same spirit, continued the project from where she stopped and today, under the supervision of Mayor Dele Oshinowo, the current Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu, we are witnessing the birth of this laudable project.

“This scheme has become one of the irrefutable evidence of the commitment of the Mayor Dele Oshinowo led administration to the wellbeing of the people of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA.

“I want to urge the potential landlords to take ownership of this scheme and protect the infrastructure religiously.

“As a government, we understand the challenges of housing in the state, and this is why this administration has embraced a global housing policy in which people can become homeowners through an inclusive and convenient financing system based on their income.”

Sanwo-Olu added that the housing sector in the state, as a mega city, offers huge opportunities for real estate investors, given the increasing population and the demand for decent and affordable shelter.

He therefore, commended the leadership of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA for successfully completing the housing estate.

“I also commend the past Executive Chairmen of the LCDA, for having a unified purpose, especially regarding projects, and for their dedication to the welfare of the people.”

The governor, however, urged private investors to partner with his administration in bridging the housing deficit in the state.

“On our part, we are determined and committed to complete all the ongoing housing projects and significantly add to the 19 housing schemes that our administration has completed and which currently provide a decent abode for the residents,” Sanwo-Olu assured residents.