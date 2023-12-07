Housing Deficit: Sanwo-Olu reassures developers of govt support

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In line with his administration’s commitment to energise and encourage investment in home ownership, and to bridge the gap of current housing deficit, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has assured that the state government would continue to support private developers to provide affordable shelter to residents.

Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance during the launch of Greenfield Estate Community Development Association (CDA) secretariat in Ago Palace, Okota.

The governor, represented at the event by the Isolo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), chairman, Adebayo Aremu Olasoju, promised private developers of total support for establishment of housing estates to check the housing deficit in the state.

He said: “We encourage private developers that the current administration is in total support of such laudable projects to actualise the mega city aspirations.”

Earlier, chairman of the Greenfield Estate CDA, Mr. Monday Akunna, commended the state government for providing an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.

He said: “Back in 2010, when I first became a resident of Greenfield Estate, I could never have imagined that a day like this would come to fruition. I will begin by acknowledging the efforts of past leaders in the estate, beginning with late Chief Monday Imo, who was the pioneer chairman of the estate until 2009. Under his stewardship, there was a name change from Bashorun Estate to Greenfield Estate. His administration electrified the then-swampy forest and set up security operations to safeguard the lives and property of all residents. Successive administrations consistently expanded upon the security framework.”

Also speaking, Chairman, Organising Committee, Afam Chuwuma, noted: “ The objective of the party is to unite CDAs within the Okota axis. A united Ago Palace residents would attract social and political dividends from the state and local governments. Ago Palace Road is gradually deteriorating, taking us back to 2008 and 2015 when it was impassable. We have to unite and make sure the road is rehabilitated and maintained properly.

“Another reason for this event is to bring the state and local governments to Greenfield to appreciate our efforts in developing the community and see if we can be compensated for our good works, as well as to ensure that government compliments our efforts by bringing more dividends of democracy to the Ago Okota axis.

“The Canal View road is a major road that can decongest traffic on the Ago Palace axis if constructed, so we are appealing to government to look into that area.

“This event will definitely bring like minds together, and to hopefully, achieve business deals, hence our reason for inviting the business community to this event.”